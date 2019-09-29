World of Cruising Magazine

Sparkling Jane McDonald has made a big name for herself over the years as the Queen of Cruise. She has dazzled cruise ship guests and audiences the world over with her powerful voice, and brought the wonders of cruise ships to the forefront of travel with a TV show, Cruising with Jane McDonald.

The cruise legend will now be headlining her very own cruise in September 2020 when she charters Royal Caribbean’s beloved Anthem of the Seas to host a special seven-day voyage, the Sail Away with Jane McDonald cruise.

Filled with fun and frolics, the cruise gives Jane a platform to delight audiences with two separate theatre shows, and passengers will also get to enjoy the special ‘An Audience With’ event, where Jane will be interviewed live on stage about her life and career.

And if that isn’t enough, Jane will be on board for the duration of the Anthem of the Seas cruise, making special appearances throughout the ship.

With the cruise less than a year away, its promoter, Floating Festivals, is giving you the opportunity to win a spacious balcony cabin on board for two people, worth £3,000. You’ll even have the chance to rub shoulders with the Queen of Cruise herself.

And the fun begins…

On Sunday 20 September 2020, Anthem of the Seas will depart from easily accessible Southampton on an exciting seven-night sailing across Europe.

The first stop on the itinerary is the French port city of Cherbourg, bustling with maritime history and boasting a world-class aquarium. The following day will be spent at sea, so guests on board can mingle with Jane, along with Jane will perform two exclusive shows, and no doubt throw in some Jane-style surprises experiencing some of the charter’s dazzling array of entertainment.

With Jane as the headliner, the winner will also be able to sit back and enjoy the voices of The Bluebirds, Jane’s backup trio, plus a full programme of day and night ship entertainment and a full-scale production of the West End musical We Will Rock You.

Anthem of the Seas will then sail into Vigo, Spain’s vibrant port of red-roofed buildings, lush, mountainous landscapes and sensational seafood. From Vigo, the cruise will sail to Portugal’s coastal capital, Lisbon, which is known for its colourful, vertiginous streets and intoxicating atmosphere. Sailing back on the way to Southampton, guests will enjoy a further two sea days.

Over the three sea days and glamorous evenings that passengers will spend on board, Jane will perform two exclusive headline shows, host a one-of-a-kind ‘An Audience With’ event, and no doubt throw in a host of Jane-style surprises.

What you will win

Enter this amazing online competition and you’ll win an ocean view balcony cabin for two adults, on board for Sail Away with Jane McDonald. With serene marine-themed decor, the cabin features a royal king-size bed, full bathroom, sitting area with sofa, and a private balcony, perfect for taking in views of the ports and the ocean waves.

All snacks and meals on board are also included, and for an additional charge the winner could choose to dine in style in Anthem of the Seas’ renowned speciality restaurants, including the fabulous Chops Grille steakhouse and the experimental gastronomic Wonderland.

In true Floating Festivals style, the fun doesn’t end when the curtain falls, and Royal Caribbean’s impressive ship is packed with lively bars and lounges. Guests can dance the night away in the Music Hall disco, sip cocktails at 100 metres above sea level in the North Star Bar and even be served a few tipples by robot bartenders.

Activities such as the ship’s skydiving simulator, late-night bumper cars and roller-skating arena, its thermal suite spa and circus school are also included in your prize.

The cruise ticket includes port taxes and fees along with gratuities, and also covers all the fabulous entertainment while you’re on board. Additional expenses such as drinks, speciality dining, spa treatments, souvenirs, shore excursions and transport to and from the ship are not included.

