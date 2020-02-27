Author

World of Cruising Magazine

Published

About

Category

Competitions & Offers

The world’s polar regions are some of the most in-demand places to cruise.

If you’re not lucky enough to be going on a polar cruise just yet, get in the mood with Christopher Wright’s stunning new book, Of Penguins and Polar Bears: A History of Cold Water Cruising. 

Drawing on expert research, Of Penguins and Polar Bears seeks to rectify the lack of written accounts about cruising and exploring polar waters (which has been taking place since the 19th century), and looks at activity in both the Antarctic and Arctic waters – the icy homes of the penguins and the polar bears – to provide insight into how the passenger trades developed in these regions.

Packed with stunning photography, the book also features maps, vintage travel posters and accounts from past and present polar visitors.

For travel inspiration, escapism to a world of icy landscapes and fascinating wildlife or even just as a coffee table piece, the book is as intriguing as it is visually stunning.

We have got three copies of this book up for grabs, so enter below to be in with a chance of winning.

Polar cruise win a book penguins and polar bears









YESNO


YESNO

HotelCottage / Apartment / VillaAll InclusiveActivity BasedPackage HolidayEscorted TourCity BreakSpa / RelaxationCamping/Caravanning

Cruise OnlyCruise & StayEx-UK (no fly) cruisesFly CruisesCruises with an added experience (e.g. A rail journey or safari)Taking Eurostar or other European rail options to catch your cruise



AgentDirect

AmadeusAMA WaterwaysAmerican Queen Steamboat CompanyA-RosaAPTAvalon WaterwaysAzamaraBelmondCarnival CruisesCelebrityCelestyalCostaCroisi EuropeCruise & Maritime VoyagesCrystal CruisesCunard LineDisney Cruise LineEmerald WaterwaysEuropean WaterwaysFred.OlsenG AdventuresHapag-LloydHebridean Island CruisesHolland America LineHurtigrutenMSCNorwegian Cruise LineNoble CaledoniaOceaniaP&O CruisesPaukanPaul Gauguin CruisesPonantPrincessRegent Seven SeasRivieraRoyal CaribbeanSaga CruisesSeabournSeadream Yacht ClubScenicShearingsSilverseaStar ClippersTauckTitanThe River Cruise LineMarella Cruises (formerly Thomson)UniworldVantageVariety CruisesVikingVoyages to AntiquityWendy Wu ToursWindstar


Email
Mail YesNo
Telephone YesNo

CulturalRiverOceanAdventure/ExpeditionLuxuryFamilySmall ship cruising

Around Britain & IrelandAsiaAustralia/New Zealand & South PacificCaribbeanGulf states and Middle EastMediterraneanNorth America, Canada & AlaskaNorthern Europe/Baltic/ScandinaviaSouthern EuropeSouth America & Antarctica
I have read the terms and conditions and privacy policy

Terms & Conditions

1. The competition is open to World of Cruising readers over 18yrs only.
2. Open to UK residents only.
3. World of Cruising staff is not permitted to enter.
4. The prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative.
5. The prize is subject to availability.
6. Only one entry per person.
7. The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw.
8. Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
9. Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.
10. All entries must be received by the closing date.
11. Closing date: Midnight 29 March 2020.

World of Cruising Magazine

World of Cruising Magazine

Your perfect holiday starts with the World of Cruising. Each issue brings you destination inspiration and the travel tips you've been looking for to book your dream holiday.