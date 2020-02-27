The world’s polar regions are some of the most in-demand places to cruise.
If you’re not lucky enough to be going on a polar cruise just yet, get in the mood with Christopher Wright’s stunning new book, Of Penguins and Polar Bears: A History of Cold Water Cruising.
Drawing on expert research, Of Penguins and Polar Bears seeks to rectify the lack of written accounts about cruising and exploring polar waters (which has been taking place since the 19th century), and looks at activity in both the Antarctic and Arctic waters – the icy homes of the penguins and the polar bears – to provide insight into how the passenger trades developed in these regions.
Packed with stunning photography, the book also features maps, vintage travel posters and accounts from past and present polar visitors.
For travel inspiration, escapism to a world of icy landscapes and fascinating wildlife or even just as a coffee table piece, the book is as intriguing as it is visually stunning.
We have got three copies of this book up for grabs, so enter below to be in with a chance of winning.
