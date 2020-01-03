World of Cruising Magazine

This Christmas, families across the world will have undoubtedly brought out their dusty copy of Monopoly and enjoyed a festive game or two.

The timeless board game has been reinvented many times over the years, with new editions such as Star Wars, Game of Thrones and Disney being brought out each year.

One of our personal favourites here at World of Cruising is the Royal Caribbean International edition. The cruise-themed version draws on Royal Caribbean’s ships and private destinations as the basis for this much-loved game.

In this version of the classic board game, you can own Cococay, collect an entire fleet of luxury cruise ships, or visit some of the world’s foremost cruise destinations as a Top Hat. Houses have been renamed rooms and hotels have become suites, and Treasure Chest cards have been based on Royal Caribbean activities and events.

We are giving you the chance to win a limited-edition Royal Caribbean Monopoly board. Just over 1,000 of these boards were released when it came out, so this is your chance to be one of the lucky few in possession of this limited-edition collectible.

All that you have to do to be in with a chance of winning one of the four Royal Caribbean Monopoly boards we are giving away is to complete the form below and click submit.

Terms & Conditions

The competition is open to World of Cruising readers over 18yrs only. Open to UK residents only. World of Cruising and Royal Caribbean staff are not permitted to enter. The prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative. The prize is subject to availability. Only one entry per person. The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw. Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules. All entries must be received by the closing date. Closing date: Midnight 31 January 2020.

