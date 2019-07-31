World of Cruising Magazine

You can typically judge the luxuriousness of a hotel based on the amenities it offers and the same goes for a cruise line.
It has been 16 years since ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn first teamed up with renowned UK bath and beauty brand Molton Brown to provide guests with a bespoke fragrance range across its fleet of lavish ships.
In 2016, Molton Brown created two signature scents for the cruise line which today make up The Seabourn Collection and are usually exclusive to guests’ suites on board Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Encore.
The scents within the exclusive collection include the Inspiring Basil and Vetiver Hair Care Collection (comprising shampoo and conditioner) and the Immersive Samphire and Eucalyptus Bath & Body Collection (featuring body lotion and bath and shower gel).
Each of the unisex, bespoke fragrances – inspired by Seabourn’s ‘spirit of discovery’ and Molton Brown’s ongoing quest to source the world’s finest ingredients – have been blended from four ethically-sourced ingredients from the coastlines that Seabourn’s small ships explore.
This summer for a limited time, the entire Seabourn Collection will be available to buy in Molton Brown stores and online until 12 August. What’s more, we’ve partnered with the cruise line to offer two lucky readers the chance of winning the collection worth £90.
To enter, simply post a photo of a recent cruise holiday you went on with the accompanying hashtag #WorldofCruisingGram on your Facebook page, tag and like World of Cruising’s Facebook page, and tag two friends. The winning photo will be based on the most inspiring and unique cruise travel images, which showcase the ship and the destinations you have travelled to in their best light.
Closing date: 14 August 2019
Terms and Conditions
- The competition is open to World of Cruising readers over 18yrs only.
- Photos must feature a cruise ship and no selfies are accepted.
- The winning photo will be shared on World of Cruising’s social media accounts and in the September issue,
subject to the winners’ written permission.
- The prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative.
- Only one entry per person.
- All entries must be received by the closing date.
- Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.