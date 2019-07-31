World of Cruising Magazine

You can typically judge the luxuriousness of a hotel based on the amenities it offers and the same goes for a cruise line.

It has been 16 years since ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn first teamed up with renowned UK bath and beauty brand Molton Brown to provide guests with a bespoke fragrance range across its fleet of lavish ships.

In 2016, Molton Brown created two signature scents for the cruise line which today make up The Seabourn Collection and are usually exclusive to guests’ suites on board Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Encore.

The scents within the exclusive collection include the Inspiring Basil and Vetiver Hair Care Collection (comprising shampoo and conditioner) and the Immersive Samphire and Eucalyptus Bath & Body Collection (featuring body lotion and bath and shower gel).

Each of the unisex, bespoke fragrances – inspired by Seabourn’s ‘spirit of discovery’ and Molton Brown’s ongoing quest to source the world’s finest ingredients – have been blended from four ethically-sourced ingredients from the coastlines that Seabourn’s small ships explore.

This summer for a limited time, the entire Seabourn Collection will be available to buy in Molton Brown stores and online until 12 August. What’s more, we’ve partnered with the cruise line to offer two lucky readers the chance of winning the collection worth £90.

To enter, simply post a photo of a recent cruise holiday you went on with the accompanying hashtag #WorldofCruisingGram on your Facebook page, tag and like World of Cruising’s Facebook page, and tag two friends. The winning photo will be based on the most inspiring and unique cruise travel images, which showcase the ship and the destinations you have travelled to in their best light.

Closing date: 14 August 2019

Terms and Conditions