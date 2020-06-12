World of Cruising Magazine

World of Cruising is giving away £250,000 of FREE advertising to cruise lines, travel agents & tourist boards.

World of Cruising, the UK’s leading consumer cruise publication, a subsidiary of Real Response Media, is supporting cruising by giving away £250,000 advertising FREE to members of the cruise industry throughout the summer.

The global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has had a significant impact on the travel and cruise holiday sectors.

At World of Cruising, we wish to support travel agents, cruise operators and tourist boards, all of whom have been greatly affected by the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent travel restrictions that have been imposed following the outbreak of the pandemic.

That is why we are proud to be donating £250,000 of free promotional advertising this summer to show our support of the travel trade sector during these challenging and unprecedented times.

Fifty qualifying applicants who enter will each receive a FREE advertising package at the value of £5,000, which can be used across print, digital and email marketing on a national basis from July through to September 2020.

To apply for the World of Cruising Travel Recovery Grant, applicants should simply register via the form below, telling us in fewer than 50 words why they believe they deserve to receive the grant.

The grant is open to all who apply.

First Name

Last Name

Company Name

ABTA Number (if applicable)

Address Select Country United Kingdom United States Australia Austria Belgium Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark France Germany Ireland Italy Norway Portugal Spain Sweden Switzerland -------------------------- Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia-Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo, Democratic Republic of the (Zaire) Congo, Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland French Guiana Gabon Gambia Georgia Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe (French) Guam (USA) Guatemala Guinea Guinea Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Ivory Coast (Cote D`Ivoire) Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique (French) Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia (French) New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Island Poland Polynesia (French) Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste (East Timor) Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Islands Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Contact Telephone



Contact Email

Please leave this field empty. Why I should receive the World of Cruising £5,000 advertising package (fewer than 50 words):

I have read the I have read the terms and conditions and privacy policy

Terms & Conditions The grant is open to all who apply who contribute towards the UK and Overseas Cruise Markets. The grant is not available to any member of Real Response Media staff. All grants are at the sole discretion of Real Response Media, are not transferable and do not have any cash value nor alternative. Grants are subject to availability and will be allocated to a maximum total value across all grants of £250,000. Only one grant will be allocated per business. The winners may be required to take part in publicity. The decision of the Editor & Chief Executive Offer is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entry into the grant assumes acceptance of the rules. Entry into the grant assumes acceptance of these conditions and all standard advertising terms and conditions. All entries must be received by the closing date of Wednesday 1 July 2020.