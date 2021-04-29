Win a Luxury Toiletry Set Worth £70 with World of Cruising
Enter now to be in with the chance of winning a luxury toiletries set for him or her and get a taste of luxury on land before setting off on your next cruise.
World of Cruising is the UK’s foremost cruise site where you can search and research your next cruise. Enter the competition & Sign Up to receive the best cruise news straight to your inbox.
Get the latest news and opinion from World of Cruising
- The latest and best cruising offers
- The latest News, Views and Opinion
- Exclusive offers from our partners
Use World of Cruising to explore and choose your cruise.
Enter our competition HERE
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to anybody over the age of 18 and is open for the duration of Destinations show May 2021 only.
- The Promoter is World of Cruising
- Open to UK residents only.
- World of Cruising staff are not permitted to enter.
- The prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative.
- The prize is subject to availability.
- Only one entry per person.
- The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw.
- Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.
- The closing date for entries is 16 May 2021.
- All entries must be received by the closing date.
9 Night South Korea & Japan Cruise
- 9 nights, departs on the 25 Nov 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Wonder of the Seas
- Hong Kong, Hwasun, Busan, + 3 more
The Northwest Passage - In the Wake of the Great Explorers
- 24 nights, departs on the 19 Aug 2023
- Hurtigruten, MS Roald Amundsen
- Nome, Alaska, Port Clarence, Alaska, Point Barrow, Alaska, + 19 more
Antarctica & Falklands Expedition
- 14 nights, departs on the 12 Mar 2023
- Hurtigruten, MS Roald Amundsen
- Ushuaia, South Shetland Islands, Orne Harbour, + 7 more
Highlights of Antarctica
- 10 nights, departs on the 05 Mar 2023
- Hurtigruten, MS Fridtjof Nansen
- Ushuaia, South Shetland Islands, Gerlache Strait, + 3 more
Highlights of Antarctica
- 10 nights, departs on the 02 Mar 2023
- Hurtigruten, MS Roald Amundsen
- Ushuaia, South Shetland Islands, Gerlache Strait, + 3 more