Cunard’s awe-inspiring South American Discovery

From the musical streets of Rio de Janeiro and the vibrancy of Buenos Aires, to the historical wonders of Patagonia and the natural splendour of the Chilean fjords, Cunard’s South American Discovery will also dock in the Peruvian city of Callao and Brazil’s renowned coastal city of Salvador.



To complement the cruise experience, Cunard can offer a selection of curated on-shore experiences and provide scope for personal exploration of the continent’s stunning landscapes and attractions.



Whether you wish to channel your inner David Livingston and venture into the Brazilian Tijuca Rain Forest, or practice your best David Attenborough narration while trekking to Chile’s jaw-dropping Petrohue Falls and Emerald Lake, Cunard has you covered.



All that physical stuff sounds a bit much? Don’t panic! Cunard can put arrangements in place for a helicopter tour of Buenos Aires, or a visit to the Magellanic penguin colony at Punta Tombo.



There are a number of culinary tours available, too, kicking off with a wine-tasting experience in the gorgeous Chilean city of San Antonio.



If you’d prefer to view the content from the comfort of Cunard’s luscious Queen Victoria, you can relax with a World Voyage cocktail party, a shoreside Gala event, a unique commemorative gift, the services of a World Voyage concierge, the use of a private lounge, and a fare inclusive of hotel and dining service charge.



Tom Mahoney, Director of UK Sales at Cunard, said: “We look forward to working with our trade partners as we return to South America for the first time in five years.



Not only will guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the continent’s unique combination of history, culture, and natural beauty, but they will also experience 78 nights of our iconic White Star service and unrivalled onboard entertainment programme.



We are also incredibly excited to work with partners that specialise in tailormade packages. In fact, over two-thirds of guests that we recently surveyed told us their holiday decision making is becoming more experience-led.



With departures from Port Everglades in Florida, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and San Antonio in Chile, there are incredible opportunities to match Cunard’s sailings with unforgettable land-based experiences.”