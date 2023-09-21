Credit: Hurtigruten Expeditions

Hurtigruten Expeditions rebrands as HX The expedition cruise company will rebrand as HX this coming December

Hurtigruten Expeditions, the line that launched the world's first expedition cruise in 1896, has introduced it's new global brand identity launching this December. The cruise line will be called HX, with the name being a nod to Hurtigruten Expeditions origins. Another name change under the Hurtigruten Group AS has also been announced, with Hurtigruten Norway (which operates the original Norwegian Coastal Express) rebranding as simply Hurtigruten.

Hurtigruten Expeditions' new logo. Credit: Hurtigruten Expeditions

Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam said: "The name Hurtigruten is synonymous with travel in Norway, just as it has been a renowned travel brand for over 130 years. Today’s evolution of our brand identities is the culmination of the work that started in 2021 when we split the two brands. HX will remain at the forefront of expedition cruising and sustainable travel as we continue to significantly grow its global presence while strengthening Hurtigruten’s iconic position on the Norwegian coast. "With HX, we are investing in our high-end expedition itineraries to some of the most adventurous, remote places around the world. "While we have traditionally been known as the Polar experts, we launched the Galápagos Islands last year, which is already our third most popular destination. "And we will be the only cruise liner to exclusively sail the West African archipelagos of both Cape Verde and the Bissagos Islands in this year’s most exciting new itinerary, which we are launching this fall."

Antarctica is one of the destinations that Hurtigruten Expeditions sails to. Credit: Shutterstock

Hurtigruten Expedition's rebranding The new HX brand and logo will be full implemented starting in December, with livery repainting of the fleet's six ships commencing over the next 18 months. The line states that despite the renaming, the onboard experience for guests will remain the same with the line stating "HX will continue to provide its guests with the same immersive small-ship experience deeply rooted in exploration with scientific research, expert-led lectures, and community advocacy at the heart of the experience. "The Hurtigruten Group offers more itinerary options to Antarctica, the Galápagos Islands, Greenland, Svalbard, and the West African coast than any other expedition cruise company while also offering Alaska, Iceland, Canada’s Northwest Passage, the British Isles, and many other exciting destinations".

