Royal Caribbean is Welcomed in Cyprus for Mediterranean Restart this Summer Travellers can finally look forward to sun-drenched cruise holidays abroad this summer

There is palpable excitement in the air as it feels as though things are finally starting to return to normal in the world of travel. After a year of being at an almost complete standstill, cruising is making a comeback with cruise lines announcing new itineraries for 2021 and beyond on an almost daily basis. We Brits can now not just dream of sun-soaked holidays abroad, but actually start to make these dreams a reality. Adding to this excitement, Royal Caribbean has just announced that it will be restarting its cruises in Europe this July from the new homeport of Limassol, Cyprus. Guests will be able to soak up the sun in the Mediterranean this summer and explore the spectacular coastlines of Greece and Cyprus on the cruise line’s all-new week-long cruises departing from Limassol.



Commenting on the cruise line’s Mediterranean restart, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, said: ‘I’m delighted to announce our safe and gradual return to Europe. ‘We know how eager our guests are to enjoy a getaway this summer, and these sailings, which include a mix of fantastic destinations and must-visit islands, make for the perfect getaway. ‘Cyprus is a beautiful island, and we are thankful to the Cypriot government for their support and enthusiasm in making these incredible itineraries possible.’ Deputy minister of tourism for Cyprus, Savvas Perdios, said: ‘We are delighted that Royal Caribbean will call Limassol its homeport for the first time ever. ‘This has been an ambition of ours for many years, and we are thrilled that, finally, this dream has come to fruition. ‘We have every confidence that Royal Caribbean’s presence in Limassol will be beneficial to Cyprus and, similarly, we are very confident that as a homeport and as a country, Cyprus will live up to the expectations of Royal Caribbean and its guests.’ Minister of Tourism of Greece, Mr. Harry Theoharis, added: ‘We warmly welcome the announcement of this new itinerary that will give the opportunity to even more visitors to create unique experiences in the Greek destinations this summer. ‘Our history, culture and famous gastronomy, together with our philoxenia, will make memories to last a lifetime.’

Guests sailing aboard Jewel of the Seas will get the chance to explore destinations steeped in culture and history, visiting preserved ancient sites such as Kourion in Limassol – the ancient city-kingdom of Cyprus – and the Parthenon temple in Athens, the iconic 5th century BC temple ruins, considered to be one of the most important historical sites in the world. Of course, post-lockdown weary travellers will also get plenty of opportunities to relax, as the cruise also calls in at idyllic Greek islands. Take in the famous sunset of Santorini while enjoying local Greek fare at a waterfront taverna, or lounge on one of Mykonos’ pristine white-sand beaches looking out onto the crystal-clear Aegean waters.

Back on board Jewel of the Seas, there are plenty of things to keep guests of all ages thoroughly entertained. Spanning 13 decks, the megaship comes complete with a rock-climbing wall, casino, sports court, nine-hole miniature golf course and an outdoor movie screen. If you prefer something slightly more relaxing, then why not recharge at the Vitality Spa and Fitness Center, or cool off from the Mediterranean heat in one of the ship’s many pools and whirlpools.



When it comes to dining, guests can also expect to be spoilt for choice, with Jewel boasting numerous restaurants, eateries and bars. If you’ve had your fair share of Greek cuisine, then why not book a table at guest-favourite Chops Grille, where you can sample one of Royal Caribbean’s hallmark steaks, or try specialty restaurant Izumi, which serves up an exotic Asian-inspired dining experience. As with all Royal Caribbean sailings, passengers over the age of 18 will be required to have Covid vaccinations, while those under 18 will need to produce negative test results. The ship’s crew will also be fully vaccinated. In addition, travellers will be expected to meet whatever health and safety requirements have been laid by their home country and Cyprus when the time comes to travel.

Along with this, Jewel of the Seas will follow the comprehensive and multilayered health and safety measures drawn up by its Healthy Sail Panel, Royal Caribbean Group's global head of public health and chief medical officer, and local Greek health and government authorities. The line confirmed that the current health and safety measures, like others, ‘may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis’. As such, Royal Caribbean has said that it will announce further details on additional health and safety measures nearer the sail date. Royal Caribbean’s new 2021 summer itineraries from Cyprus will be available to book from 7 April. Visit royalcaribbean.com for more information.

