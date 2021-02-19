The decision to extend the ship’s season follows the success of Singapore’s safe cruises pilot programme, which launched in December 2020

Royal Caribbean has confirmed it is extending the Singapore season of its revolutionary cruise ship Quantum of the Seas by three months.

The vessel will embark on a series of two-, three- and four-night Ocean Getaways from the Asian Republic between 22 March 2021 and 21 June 2021.

Cruises aboard Quantum of the Seas will operate under the same set of comprehensive health and safety measures already in place, which adhere to the CruiseSafe Certification standards developed jointly by the Singapore Tourism Board and DNV GL.

These measures include mandatory Covid-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity and strict physical distancing measures.

Angie Stephen, Royal Caribbean's managing director for Asia-Pacific, said: ‘We are thrilled to announce the extension of the sailing season and look forward to having guests experience first-hand our signature cruise vacation that has wowed local cruisers already, with many booking repeat visits.

