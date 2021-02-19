Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas to Continue Cruises from Singapore until June 2021
The decision to extend the ship’s season follows the success of Singapore’s safe cruises pilot programme, which launched in December 2020
Royal Caribbean has confirmed it is extending the Singapore season of its revolutionary cruise ship Quantum of the Seas by three months.
The vessel will embark on a series of two-, three- and four-night Ocean Getaways from the Asian Republic between 22 March 2021 and 21 June 2021.
Cruises aboard Quantum of the Seas will operate under the same set of comprehensive health and safety measures already in place, which adhere to the CruiseSafe Certification standards developed jointly by the Singapore Tourism Board and DNV GL.
These measures include mandatory Covid-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity and strict physical distancing measures.
Angie Stephen, Royal Caribbean's managing director for Asia-Pacific, said: ‘We are thrilled to announce the extension of the sailing season and look forward to having guests experience first-hand our signature cruise vacation that has wowed local cruisers already, with many booking repeat visits.
‘Our close partnership with the Singapore Government has played an instrumental role in the success of these pilot cruises, and we remain committed to safeguarding the health and safety of our guests and crew during these additional sailings.’
Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas ship features state-of-the-art onboard facilities such as SeaPlex, the largest indoor sports and entertainment complex at sea.
Other ground-breaking attractions include RipCord by iFLY, the first skydiving experience at sea, the North Star capsule which transports passengers more than 300 feet above the ocean and Bionic Bar which features the world’s first robotic bartenders.
Royal Caribbean’s Cruise with Confidence programme allows for changes and cancellations up to 48 hours before the cruise begins.
The line also offers 100 per cent credit towards a future cruise should a guest or any member of their travel party test positive for Covid-19 prior to their booked cruise, or a full refund if a guest tests positive during their voyage.
