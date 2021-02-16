Why You Should Choose Celebrity Cruises for an Unforgettable Family Holiday From learning the nautical basics to an exclusive teen spa on the Edge series ships, evening campouts and silent discos, there’s no reason why parents should have all the fun

All parents are looking for the same thing when it comes to a holiday – the chance to relax and have a break, enjoy some private family time and to make sure that their children are kept thoroughly entertained from dawn until dusk. Fortunately, a Celebrity Cruises holiday gives them all three. From exciting activities on board to adventurous excursions on shore, Celebrity offers a treasure trove of unforgettable experiences for the whole family, to help you spend quality time together and build memories that last a lifetime. Whether it’s gathering everyone together on deck for a movie night under the twinkling stars or racing a Peloton side by side together in the fitness centre, there’s truly something for everyone to love on a family cruise holiday.



At sea with Celebrity Cruises On days when you’re at sea, there’s no need for little sailors to be restless. What sets Celebrity Cruises’ Camp at Sea programme apart from others is their partnership with Anturus. They bring to life an amazing array of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) activities through experiments, demonstrations and everyday science, to truly amaze young minds. Combine that with the additional culinary, recreation and arts offering, and children have an abundance of choice. Whether they wish to learn to become a budding movie producer, conduct their very own experiments, or uncover their inner genius in coding workshops, these activities have been designed to keep them engaged. Celebrity has taken its STEM programming to another level on both Celebrity Edge and Apex, by partnering up with South Florida’s Frost Science Museum. The collaboration offers exclusive activities and events that will entertain and educate kids on varying subjects such as marine wildlife, ecological conservation and nautical exploration. Workshops give kids the opportunity to build a compass, tackle microplastics, race phytoplankton, or even programme a robot.

With outdoor activities, Xbox tournaments, and slumber parties all on the agenda, your kids will similarly have the time of their life when they join Celebrity Cruises' Camp at Sea entertainment centre and programme. Never the same camp twice, more than 500 different daily activities ensure no one gets bored, and while the kids play, parents can enjoy some alone time by the pool, being pampered in the spa, or even sipping a martini or two on deck. Young cruisers aged three to five can join Camp at Sea as Shipmates, where they’ll learn camp songs, work on their art skills at the Creation Station (doing face painting, collaging, and more), and interact with other kids under the supervision of experienced staff. Cadets, aged six to nine, can learn about navigation, time and weather patterns in a one-of-a-kind nautical offering, as well as taking part in Lawn Club games and campouts. Older kids, aged 10-12, known as Captains, enjoy more freedom on board, following scavenger hunts throughout the ship and mastering skills including making pizza on one of the unique culinary experiences. Elsewhere, the Teen Club is a space designed exclusively for 13-17-year-olds, where they can hang out with other teen cruisers without anyone cramping their style, and enjoy silent disco parties and gaming tournaments. Having one of the largest Xbox partnerships at sea means Celebrity Cruises always has the latest in consoles, games and challenges on board for endless, exciting family gaming. Image-conscious teens will also love escaping to the Teen Spa, where they can enjoy an express pedicure, Moroccan oil hair treatment, massage or facial for sensitive skin.



On land with Celebrity Cruises Mention a walking tour to a teen, and you’re likely to be met with an eye roll at best, out-and-out protest at worst. This is why Celebrity Cruises feature specially-designed adventures to engage the whole family. From whale-watching in Maine to discovering loggerhead turtles on an uninhabited island in Greece, there’s so much more to do on a European shore excursion. On an exciting shore excursion in Gibraltar, for instance, you and the whole family can discover the hidden wonders of the island, home to the mighty Rock, on a panoramic tour, which includes magical caves, wild monkeys, and the archaeological and natural exhibits of the Gibraltar Museum. Why not get the kids involved in choosing your family-friendly excursions from home before you set sail? Do they fancy kayaking? Reef snorkelling? Mountain hiking? It’s all up for grabs.

Family mealtimes on board There’s no need to worry about where to dine. Even the pickiest eaters will find something to spark their appetite on board, whether they choose their favourite dish from the kid’s menu or take a delve into the more adventurous menus from one of the endless restaurants onboard, children can experiment with their taste buds and try something they may not have tried at home. Winding down for bed? Why not order warm cookies and milk delivered to your room as part of the in-room dining menu?

For those wanting to be more adventurous with their palette, Celebrity Cruises offers an unparalleled selection of world-class dining options. Choose between casual or upscale, sushi or Italian, eating inside or alfresco under the stars. Looking for a one-of-a-kind interactive dining experience the whole family can enjoy? Celebrity has partnered with world-renown artists Skullmapping to bring Le Petit Chef onboard its ships. A fusion of entertainment and a menu designed by their Michelin Star Chef, Le Petit Chef is not to be missed. Families dining on the Edge series ships, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex, can tuck into classic French dishes at Le Grand Bistro, feast on mouth-watering BBQ delights at the Rooftop Garden Grill, or simply enjoy one of the hundreds of dishes the Oceanview Café has to offer. For a romantic dinner with, couples can treat themselves to a Japanese alfresco dining experience at Raw on 5, as they soar above the sea at the Magic Carpet. The perfect way to enjoy some time together while the kids are off enjoying their own dinner party with their newfound friends.



Autism-friendly ships Celebrity Cruises wants every family to love their time at sea, which is why they offer a welcoming, autism-friendly environment on board, along with a wide range of products and services to make things easier for families with autism. These include sensory-friendly films, shown in a low-lighting, low-volume environment, a toy lending programme with toys and games designed to be enjoyed by those with autism, and special dietary menu options. Families also receive priority check-in, boarding and departure, pagers or phones for parents while children are signed into Camp at Sea programmes (subject to availability) and flexible grouping by ability for children aged 3-12 years old. Each child also receives their own Social Story Booklet, a written or visual guide describing various social interactions and situations they may encounter on board, to help families with autism better prepare for their cruise. The cruise line has been awarded a Silver Level ‘Autism Friendly’ certification by Autism on the Seas, clearly communicating to passengers that Celebrity Cruises provide a safe environment for children with developmental disabilities, and is a good holiday option for concerned parents.