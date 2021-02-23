Braemar in Kotor

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Releases New No-Fly Sailings from the UK for 2022 Among the amazing itineraries is a brand new 27-night Adriatic voyage...

Those dreaming of their next handcrafted, small ship adventure, look no further, as Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has this month unveiled new sailings from the UK in 2022, including a tantalising 27-night Adriatic voyage set to uncover the well-known delights and hidden gems of Croatia, Italy and beyond.



History waiting to be uncovered Small ship Braemar will set sail from Southampton to the shores of the Italian and Dalmation regions next October, where centuries of history are ready to be retold. The Adriatic’s many ancient coastal settlements, fortresses and architectural wonders await, with tales of empires through the ages, just waiting to be uncovered. Explore the medieval heart of Montenegro’s Unesco-listed Kotor and wander the historic streets of Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia, where among their ancient walls and terracotta-topped buildings you’ll find a plethora of iconic sites, including the Roman ruins of Diocletian’s Palace. In Venice, see landmarks such as Doge’s Palace and St Mark’s Basilica, or sample the famous fortified wines on a visit to Sicily. 'The Adriatic is a real treasure, rich in history and culture all ready to be explored,' said Martin Lister, head of destination experience and itinerary planning at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. 'From the walled cities of Split and Dubrovnik and the fortress city of Kotor to the canals of Venice and Chioggia, there are many tales to be unravelled.'

The beautiful city of Venice

Natural wonders and scenic cruising And yet, it is not just the architecture that makes the Adriatic such a delight to explore. Amongst the man-made structures, this region is rich in breathtaking natural wonders. From the cascading Skradinski Buk waterfall in Croatia’s Krka National Park, just a stone’s throw from Sibenik, to scenic cruising by Stromboli, a still-active volcano which juts from the Mediterranean. Guests aboard Braemar will have countless opportunities to witness such wonders, both on and off the ship.



Skradinski Buk waterfall

'In fact, guests’ first introduction to the Adriatic will be by sailing into the stunning, fjord-like Bay of Kotor in Montenegro,' said Martin. 'This is among the many factors that has seen Kotor ranked among the highest by our guests of all the ports we visit. 'What makes this cruise even more exciting is that so much of it is made possible by Braemar’s smaller size, allowing us to sail much closer to the heart of these incredible destinations and visit places that would otherwise not be accessible.' Braemar will also sail the Strait of Messina, with mighty Mount Etna in view, as well as the coastal scenery, waterfront charms and historic highlights of Crotone, Gallipoli and Monopoli.

Bay of Kotor

More sailings from the UK This Adriatic adventure is just one of a selection of brand new sailings to be released by Fred. Olsen this month, all departing from either Southampton or Newcastle. Step aboard Bolette or Balmoral , offering opportunities to take in the once-in-a-decade Dutch Floriade or visits to the gardens of Keukenhof at a time when they will be alive with colourful tulips. Venture away from the well-sailed route and visit some of the UK’s more remote islands aboard Bolette in June, or escape to the shores of Devon and Cornwall in the spring.

Falmouth in Cornwall