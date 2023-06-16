Enjoy the best of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ seasonal cuisine with this light and flavoursome recipe

From dawn till dusk, you can enjoy the finest cuisine aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ ultra-luxury ships.

As well as memorable dishes at their popular restaurants including Sette Mari and Chartreuse, guests this summer will also be treated to some delicious light fare too.

"Nothing enhances travel like cuisine," says Aurelien Dumeylet, Corporate Chef at Regent Seven Seas.

"It’s important for us to create an unrivalled culinary experience for all our guests on every sailing.

"For example, if the weather is right, guests on the pool deck can savour an impeccable barbecue while taking in extraordinary sunset views, enjoying exquisite cuisine in a more relaxed atmosphere."

If you’re not sailing with Regent this summer, you can still enjoy a taste of their fine cuisine with this delicious seasonal recipe.