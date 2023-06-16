Cruise news / Regent Seven Seas Cruises recipe: Lobster & mango salad with mirin mayonnaise
Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

Updated on:

Enjoy the best of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ seasonal cuisine with this light and flavoursome recipe

From dawn till dusk, you can enjoy the finest cuisine aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ ultra-luxury ships.

As well as memorable dishes at their popular restaurants including Sette Mari and Chartreuse, guests this summer will also be treated to some delicious light fare too.

"Nothing enhances travel like cuisine," says Aurelien Dumeylet, Corporate Chef at Regent Seven Seas.

"It’s important for us to create an unrivalled culinary experience for all our guests on every sailing.

"For example, if the weather is right, guests on the pool deck can savour an impeccable barbecue while taking in extraordinary sunset views, enjoying exquisite cuisine in a more relaxed atmosphere."

If you’re not sailing with Regent this summer, you can still enjoy a taste of their fine cuisine with this delicious seasonal recipe.

Lobster & mango salad with mirin mayonnaise recipe

Serves 10

Ingredients

For the mirin mayonnaise

  • 150g mayonnaise
  • 75ml mirin (Japanese rice wine)
  • 1 tbsp yuzu juice (available from some supermarkets)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the salad

  • 500g lobster, poached and the meat sliced into 1.5cm strips
  • 150g fresh mango, cubed
  • 150g cucumber, de-seeded and cubed
  • 200g watermelon, cubed
  • 75ml balsamic lemon vinaigrette
  • Salt to taste
  • 300g iceberg lettuce
  • finely shredded 30g daikon cress ( Japanese radish cress)
  • 1 tsp white sesame seeds
  • 1 tsp black sesame seeds
Picture yourself in a Regent Seven Seas Cruises Penthouse Suite while eating this dish . Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

METHOD

For the mirin mayonnaise

  • Combine all the ingredients and mix well; add salt and pepper to taste.

For the salad

  • Combine the lobster, mango, cucumber and watermelon. 2 Toss with the lemon vinaigrette; season lightly with salt.
  • Place on a bed of iceberg lettuce and drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette.
  • Garnish with the cress and sesame seeds.

About Vicky Mayer

Vicky began her career working on young women’s magazines before moving on to TV and entertainment titles. Her passion, though, has always been travel, so as Editor of World of Cruising, she combines her love of magazines with the chance to shout about cruise holidays around the world.

View Vicky's profile chevron_right
