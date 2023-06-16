Regent Seven Seas Cruises recipe: Lobster & mango salad with mirin mayonnaise
Enjoy the best of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ seasonal cuisine with this light and flavoursome recipe
From dawn till dusk, you can enjoy the finest cuisine aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ ultra-luxury ships.
As well as memorable dishes at their popular restaurants including Sette Mari and Chartreuse, guests this summer will also be treated to some delicious light fare too.
"Nothing enhances travel like cuisine," says Aurelien Dumeylet, Corporate Chef at Regent Seven Seas.
"It’s important for us to create an unrivalled culinary experience for all our guests on every sailing.
"For example, if the weather is right, guests on the pool deck can savour an impeccable barbecue while taking in extraordinary sunset views, enjoying exquisite cuisine in a more relaxed atmosphere."
If you’re not sailing with Regent this summer, you can still enjoy a taste of their fine cuisine with this delicious seasonal recipe.
Lobster & mango salad with mirin mayonnaise recipe
Serves 10
Ingredients
For the mirin mayonnaise
- 150g mayonnaise
- 75ml mirin (Japanese rice wine)
- 1 tbsp yuzu juice (available from some supermarkets)
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the salad
- 500g lobster, poached and the meat sliced into 1.5cm strips
- 150g fresh mango, cubed
- 150g cucumber, de-seeded and cubed
- 200g watermelon, cubed
- 75ml balsamic lemon vinaigrette
- Salt to taste
- 300g iceberg lettuce
- finely shredded 30g daikon cress ( Japanese radish cress)
- 1 tsp white sesame seeds
- 1 tsp black sesame seeds
METHOD
For the mirin mayonnaise
- Combine all the ingredients and mix well; add salt
and pepper to taste.
For the salad
- Combine the lobster, mango, cucumber and watermelon. 2 Toss with the lemon vinaigrette; season lightly with salt.
- Place on a bed of iceberg lettuce and drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette.
- Garnish with the cress and sesame seeds.
