Cook like a pro with these tasty spring recipes from two Michelin-star chef Raymond Blanc

Try these light & flavourful cruise recipes from Raymond Blanc

What could be more fun than enjoying a foodie cruise along the Dordogne river in the delightful company of Raymond Blanc OBE?

This autumn Raymond will be joining passengers for a culinary cruise in France on board Scenic Diamond.

On the eight-day ‘Flavours of Bordeaux’ cruise guests can join two Michelin-starred Raymond for an interactive cookery demonstration and tasting, before learning his kitchen secrets during an exclusive Q&A session.

This will be followed by a complimentary book signing and a dinner selected by the chef.

Departing on 10 October 2023, the roundtrip cruise departs from Bordeaux with stops including Saint-Émilion, Médoc, and Cadillac.

If you can’t join Raymond onboard, don’t worry. Here he shares two of his light and tasty dishes for you to try at home.