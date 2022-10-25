Two big milestones for MSC Cruises
It was a big day for leading cruise company MSC Cruises yesterday when the line delivered their eagerly awaited new mega ship MSC World Europa and also revealed the name of their next World series super ship at a steel-cutting ceremony.
At a dockside ceremony attended by the world’s media and company officials from the line and the shipbuilder, Chantiers de L’Alantique, in Saint-Nazaire in France, spirits were high.
World of Cruising was one of the first cruise outlets to see the new ship in its full glory.
MSC World Europa promises to be the most environmentally high-performing cruise ship at sea thanks to a range of technologies and solutions that minimise her impact on the air and marine environment. Run on LNG fuel, she also incorporates fuel cell technology that has the potential to deliver significant CO2 emission reductions at a later date.
Adding to the celebration of this 6,742-passenger, 68-metre-high new ship, MSC Cruises announced the name of its second World Class ship – World America. Launching in 2025, this ship is destined for the North American market when she comes into service.
Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said: “We are proud to welcome to our fleet MSC World Europa, our 20th ship and the first to be LNG-powered.
"This ground-breaking vessel represents the next phase in our journey toward net zero and sustainable cruising. Now more than ever we need closer cooperation from suppliers, Governments, and others to complement our continued investments and take further steps toward the zero-emissions future we all desire.
"The innovative technologies we create here to use on our vessels can benefit all of society, not just the cruise industry or the shipping sector overall.”
Exciting onboard adventures
As the first ship of four ships in MSC Cruises’ World series, MSC World Europa showcases a ground-breaking Y-shaped aft structure that leads to the lengthy 104-metre-long half-open half-covered Europa Promenade with breath-taking ocean views. Brand new balcony cabins overlook the stunning promenade, which features the exciting The Venom Drop @ The Spiral, an 11-deck-high slide - the longest at sea.
There are plenty of other ‘firsts’ too on this exciting ship including a micro-brewery, gin bar, healthy juice bar, and coffee emporium. Meanwhile, the ship boasts 13 different dining options including two new specialty restaurants, La Pescaderia which will offer fresh seafood and Chef’s Garden Kitchen will dish up seasonal farm-to-ocean cooking.
The ship will make her maiden voyage next month when she’s christened in Doha.
