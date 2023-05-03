Credit: Shutterstock

Unique ways the cruise industry is celebrating the coronation across the globe With King Charles III's coronation coming up on May 6, we take a look at how the cruise industry will be celebrating

Roll out your bunting, union jack flags and party snacks, the coronation is only around the corner – and it's safe to say we are all excited. And while the country is preparing itself for a long weekend jam-packed with celebrations and street parties, the cruising industry is doing exactly the same. A large handful of cruise lines are offering special coronation-themed river and ocean cruises to those looking for a more unique coronation weekend experience. Some cruises sail out of the country, while others will remain in the UK, sailing down the River Thames. But no matter where you are in the world, these cruises will offer you a one-of-a-kind experience which is bound to be memorable – let's dive in.

A feast fit for a king with MSC Cruises When it comes to innovative cruise food, MSC Cruises takes the crown. For this upcoming coronation, MSC Cruises invites passengers onboard MSC Virtuosa for celebrations fit for a royal. Kicking things off with a coronation gala dinner, guests can taste several new, limited-edition menu items, like the King’s summer pudding, or enjoy pasties, fish and chips, bangers and mash and more. The buffet menu will also include a special coronation-themed high tea. And don’t worry, all these goodies will be available to anyone travelling with MSC Cruises around the time of the coronation. But the real star of the show? A giant ‘crown cake,’ created by MSC Virtuosa’s pastry team, that guests can both admire and taste (in due time). Hurry and book tickets soon so you don’t miss a special coronation offer that grants you up to 20% off standard prices for specific sailings across MSC Virtuosa between April 28 and May 31 of this year.

Recognising King Charles' commitment to conservation with Azamara Ever thought of seeing an orangutan in person? Well, Azamara is giving adventurers the opportunity to do so with its “In search of Orangutans in Borneo” land programme, offered on a four-night cruising expedition through the rainforests of Borneo. Guests will visit the Sepilok orangutan rehabilitation centre and the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre to see both orangutans and sun bears in their natural habitat. This is only one out of the many cruises that Azamara is offering in recognition of King Charles’ commitment to conservation and the environment. These cruises include some of Azamara’s most popular wildlife programmes that support conservation projects, allowing guests to enjoy the beauty in the nature around them, while also learning about some of conservation's pressing issues. A few other programmes that are being offered are a safari through Chobe National Park in Botswana and another safari through the Greater Kruger National Park.

Celebrate in style onboard Celebrity Cruises For those looking to take advantage of the long coronation weekend by travelling, then look no further than Celebrity Cruises’ 10-night voyage to Spain, Portugal and France. Go visit some of the most beautiful cities in these countries aboard Celebrity Silhouette, all without missing a single moment of the coronation. A variety of activities and events will be available to guests of all ages, like a Pimms coronation cocktail party on the lawn with live music, or a coronation parade across the ship. Kids can also take part in other royal-themed activities like a scavenger hunt, crown making and royal trivia. Guests will stay overnight in Porto on the night of King Charles’ coronation, an event which will be broadcast live onboard. Sailing out of Southampton on May 3, 2023, this is Celebrity Silhoeutte’s final season homeporting from the UK, so be sure to take advantage of this no-fly cruise experience before it’s too late!

Follow the footsteps of royals with Viking Cruises For those looking to escape the crowds the coronation and its events will surely bring into London, join Viking Cruises on a 10-day river cruise ('Elegant Elbe') exploring cities and towns within Germany and the Czech Republic. Though passengers won’t be in Britain at the time of the coronation, they will instead be spending their long weekend exploring Central Europe’s royal history. The on-shore excursions will take guests on tours of the old castles and churches all tied to the royal families in these respective countries, remnants of their former opulence. This tour departs on May 2, 2023 and is sure to be a royal experience to remember.

Hear from the former butler of the King with Princess Cruises Both Sky Princess and Regal Princess will be holding coronation-themed cruises departing from Southampton this coronation weekend. Sky Princess will stop in La Coruna and Regal Princess in Holyhead in Wales, a region deeply tied to King Charles III. These ships will host live screenings of the coronation and its concert, as well as a variety of royal-related activities, from royal-themed quizzes to a special Royal Variety Show in the Princess Theatre, featuring a tribute to Elton John and a special dress-up night. The highlight of this trip, however, is the guest speaker Grant Harrold, who was a former butler of the King, and will be making appearances on Regal Princess between May third to fifth and on Sky Princess between May sixth and 13th.

River Thames Cruises Interested in seeing some of London’s most iconic landmarks, all while sailing across the River Thames? Then look no further than River Thames cruises’ special series of coronation cruises that are currently running from April 17 to May 8, offering guests a tour of some royal landmarks in London. A few notable places it will cruise by are the Tower of London, St Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Millenium Pier. Lunch, afternoon tea and dinner cruises will also offer royal-themed menus with special treats like crown-shaped sweet treats, as well as pink fizz and “coronation chicken sandwiches.” This is perfect for those looking to stay in the UK and get a quick rundown of London’s highlights in time for the coronation. King Charles Coronation Cruises In honour of the upcoming coronation, Hobbs of Henley is offering several coronation cruises across the River Thames, the perfect activity to enjoy with family and friends. The first cruise they have, “A Right Royal Knees Up!” is on May 6 and has a DJ playing some dance-worthy tunes on the decks, tickets including a glass of Pimms on arrival. If dancing isn’t your speed, “Royal Afternoon tea aboard the New Orleans” on May 7 will provide guests with a classic Afternoon Tea from Time for Tea, an award-winning afternoon tea catering service (don’t miss out on the Coronation Chicken sandwiches). The last offering from Hobbs of Henley is the “Coronation Flotilla” departing on May 8, where you can take part in the river parade celebrating the King’s Coronation, leading the procession on the way back aboard The New Orleans.

