Princess Cruises offers £1 deposits as part of its coronation celebrations
A new booking incentive from Princess Cruises has been launched to celebrate the King’s coronation
From May 3-5 inclusive, passengers can book any 2024 cruise with a deposit of £1 per person.
Sample voyages include a five-day ‘Scandinavia Sampler’ cruise that calls at Oslo and Skagen. Departing from Southampton on May 19, 2024, onboard Sky Princess, all-inclusive ‘Princess Plus’ fares start from £624 per person, a saving of £125 per person.
Elsewhere a seven-day ‘Mediterranean with France & Italy’ voyage, departs from Barcelona on June 22, 2024 onboard Sun Princess, with all-inclusive ‘Princess Plus’ fares starting from £1,174 per person – a saving of £175 per person.
Passengers can also benefit from 50 per cent off the line’s all-inclusive Princess Plus package which includes drinks, fitness classes and WiFi access.
Eithne Williamson, vice president of Princess Cruises for UK and Europe, said: “As the nation comes together to mark the King’s coronation, Princess is delighted to offer guests the opportunity to secure their dream cruise for just £1 per person via our celebratory, low deposit offer.
“We understand that now, more than ever, guests are seeking a holiday which offers real value for money. By offering 50 per cent off our Princess Plus package, alongside everything we already include in a Princess cruise as standard, we are giving holidaymakers an unbeatable deal.”
