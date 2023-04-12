Princess Cruises reveals coronation celebration details onboard UK-based ships
Princess Cruises has announced a range of coronation-themed events and entertainment onboard to celebrate the special occasion
King Charles III's coronation is soon upon us and Princess Cruises has revealed the array of coronation-themed events that will happen onboard two of the line's UK-based ships.
Both Sky Princess and Regal Princess, sailing out of Southampton, will show live coverage of 'The Coronation Service at Windsor' as well as "The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle' on the 300-square-foot 'Movies Under the Stars' screen.
What's more, everyone can celebrate on the top deck with a recreation of 'The Biggest Street Party'.
Food options will be kept quintessentially British with a 'Royal Afternoon Tea' complete with Victoria sponge cake, Pimms and strawberries, not forgetting firm family favourites such as fish and chips, trifle and sausage rolls.
Coronation celebration plans with Princess Cruises
It doesn't stop there as Princess Cruises will also have a special speaker onboard – Grant Harrold, former butler of the King. Harrold will be making an appearance onboard Regal Princess between May third to the fifth and on Sky Princess between May sixth and 13th.
Beyond the screenings, tailored food and guest speaker, both Princess Cruises ships will be decked out with banners and buntings in the Royal colours and guests will be encouraged to wear red, white and blue for a special dress-up night.
Even a port of call will hold royal significance, as Regal Princess will stop in Holyhead in Wales – an area with strong ties with the King.
Or, if you want to flex your royal knowledge, there will be a royal-themed quiz in Princess Live! onboard Sky Princess.
For more information on how the cruise industry is celebrating the coronation, keep up with us here at World of Cruising.
Princess Cruises announces 2024 Alaska season
Win a seven-night 'Comedy Stars' Scandinavian summer cruise with Princess Cruises
First look at Princess Cruises’ new-gen ship Sun Princess
Princess Cruises reveals seven new celebrity guest speakers
Princess Cruises unveils first glimpse of spaces onboard Sun Princess
Star on board: Ainsley Harriott
Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of Mundy Cruising, on the year that was
The Real Housewives of Cheshire Christmas Cruising: interview with Lauren Simon
Making a splash: Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Seema Malhotra spills the beans on her new three-part series that's set on a cruise ship
Princess Cruises unveils biggest-ever UK and Europe season for 2024
10-Day Mexican Riviera
- 10 nights, departs on the 23 Jan 2024
- Princess Cruises, Crown Princess
- San Francisco, California, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mexico, + 3 more
7-Day Mexican Riviera
- 7 nights, departs on the 27 Jan 2024
- Princess Cruises, Discovery Princess
- Los Angeles, California, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, + 2 more
14-Day Icelandic Fjords & British Isles
- 14 nights, departs on the 08 Sep 2023
- Princess Cruises, Island Princess
- Southampton, Falmouth, Cobh, + 7 more
7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers (Northbound)
- 7 nights, departs on the 18 May 2024
- Princess Cruises, Royal Princess
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
6-Day Kyushu & Korea
- 6 nights, departs on the 29 Jun 2023
- Princess Cruises, Diamond Princess
- Yokohama, Nagasaki, Seogwipo, + 2 more