Princess Cruises has announced a range of coronation-themed events and entertainment onboard to celebrate the special occasion

King Charles III's coronation is soon upon us and Princess Cruises has revealed the array of coronation-themed events that will happen onboard two of the line's UK-based ships.

Both Sky Princess and Regal Princess, sailing out of Southampton, will show live coverage of 'The Coronation Service at Windsor' as well as "The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle' on the 300-square-foot 'Movies Under the Stars' screen.

What's more, everyone can celebrate on the top deck with a recreation of 'The Biggest Street Party'.

Food options will be kept quintessentially British with a 'Royal Afternoon Tea' complete with Victoria sponge cake, Pimms and strawberries, not forgetting firm family favourites such as fish and chips, trifle and sausage rolls.