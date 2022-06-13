Princess Cruises offers up-to $500 onboard spending money as part of a new campaign
Princess Cruises rolls out new campaign offering up-to $500 onboard spending money per couple.
American cruise line, Princess Cruises, has launched a new campaign named ‘How will you spend yours?’, offering up to $500 onboard spending money per couple when booking a cruise for 2023 and 2024.
The campaign, which runs until August 31, 2022, applies to more than 600 Princess voyages sailing in Alaska, Australia, Caribbean, Canada/New England, Hawaii, Europe, Panama Canal, and South America but the cruise booked must be for a minimum of seven nights.
Onboard spending money available per couple starts at $100 for an inside stateroom and goes up to $250 for a suite on a seven-night Spain & France cruise aboard Sky Princess, departing May 6, 2023.
The same amount of cash is available for a seven-night Alaska cruise on Princess’ newest ship, Discovery Princess. Departing from Vancouver on April 30, 2023, fares start at £599pp.
A larger onboard spending credit applies to longer cruises including a 14-night 'Circle Caribbean' sailing aboard Caribbean Princess in January 2023. Here the spending money available starts at $150 per couple for an inside cabin and goes up to $350 for a suite, with fares for the voyage commencing at £999pp.
Meanwhile, anyone booking a cruise that is 20 nights or more will receive $500 to spend.
Couples can spend the free money on specialty dining and shore excursions as well as in the spa and shops on Princess’ fleet of ships.
