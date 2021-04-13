Revered Cunard Captain Awarded Rank of Commodore on Retirement

He has spent 30 years working for Carnival Corporation, whose cruise brands include Cunard, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK and Australia), Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, Seabourn and Aida Cruises

Cunard has announced that veteran Captain Christopher Wells, who has spent 30 years working across the Carnival Corporation brands, is retiring.

And in recognition of his 'outstanding service', he has been awarded the rank of Commodore.

Commodore Wells has spent the last 13 years leading the team on board Cunard’s flagship, Queen Mary 2, having originally been a key part of the commissioning of the ship which launched in 2004.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: 'Commodore Wells has been a wonderful ambassador for Cunard, proudly upholding the finest traditions and highest standards of the world’s most famous shipping line. It is only fitting, and I am delighted, that he be awarded the rank of Commodore, the highest rank afforded to any seafarer.

'He’ll be sorely missed by colleagues and guests alike, evidenced by the vast numbers of cards that have been received wishing him all the very best and noting his much-loved sense of humour as well as the respect he commanded. We thank him for the enormous contribution he has made to Cunard, in a highlight packed career, and wish him an equally successful retirement.'

Bournemouth-born Commodore Wells's cruise ship career began in 1992, first with luxury cruise line Cunard then Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia before returning to Cunard.

Commodore Wells combined his seafaring career with a 25-year commission in the Royal Naval Reserve (RNR) and remains an Honorary Captain in the RNR.

