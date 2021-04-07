P&O Cruises Reveals First Ever Canary Islands Fly-Cruises for Winter 2022/23
Holidays on new ship Arvia, Canary Islands fly-cruises and a 99-night world cruise are all now on sale as part of the cruise line's new winter programme
P&O Cruises' new ship Arvia, due to launch in December 2022, will sail a 14-night Canary Islands maiden voyage, departing from and returning to Southampton.
This will be followed by a special Canary Islands Christmas and New Year cruise before a season of seven and 14-night Caribbean fly/cruises from homeport Barbados and, new turnaround port, Antigua.
Arvia’s Caribbean holidays will all include an overnight call in Barbados with new itineraries also featuring La Romana in the Dominican Republic - a maiden port of call for P&O Cruises; Curaçao; Martinique; St Kitts; St Lucia and St Maarten.
In a first for the cruise line, winter sun Canary Islands fly/cruises from Tenerife will also be available as Azura offers a programme of two alternating seven-night cruises which can be combined to create a 14-night holiday.
Iona, Arvia’s sister ship, will sail a winter ‘22 season of Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands holidays, featuring overnight calls in Lisbon or Barcelona as well as European city breaks.
Meanwhile, P&O Cruises' new 99-night world cruise on Arcadia will set sail on 3 January 2023 and includes calls to Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Tauranga New Zealand, and Kuala Lumpur (from Port Kelang).
Aurora’s 65-night circumnavigation of South America will depart on 6 January 2023 and will include two days in Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, San Antonio and Lima (from Callao), among other destinations.
P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: 'The first holidays on new ship Arvia, exemplifying design excellence and built for sunshine cruising, and our first-ever Canary Islands fly/cruises are just two of the exciting highlights of our winter 2022 programme.
'We’re all longing to get back to travelling the world so we’re making it as easy as possible to have a P&O Cruises holiday to look forward to.
'All our winter 2022 holidays are available with flexible booking terms, 5 per cent low deposit and Early Booking Savings'.
Pre-registration for winter 2022 holidays starts on 8 April 2021, with holidays on new ship Arvia on sale from Wednesday 21 April and the rest of the fleet from Wednesday 28 April.
Visit ROL Cruise to make your registration to get the best choice of cruise & cabin and for more information.
P&O's new ship Arvia's Maiden Season
