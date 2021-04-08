Seabourn Announces Seven-Night Greek Isles Cruises this Summer
Guests can choose from two sun-soaked itineraries by Seabourn Ovation
Luxury cruise line Seabourn has confirmed that it will restart operations in the Mediterranean this summer.
The cruise line will run round-trip sailings out of Athens from 3 July.
The two seven-day itineraries aboard the all-inclusive Seabourn Ovation will explore historic ports throughout the Greek Isles.
Departing every Saturday from Piraeus, itineraries will combine sites of archaeological and cultural interest such as Rhodes, Nafplion and Crete, with less-visited spots such as Spetsai and Patmos.
The seven-night ‘Heart of the Aegean’ itinerary will call into Agios Nikolaos (Crete), Limassol (Cyprus), Rhodes, Mykonos and Nafplion in the Peleponnese.
Meanwhile, the ‘Gems of the Greek Islands’ itinerary departing alternate Saturdays will visit Patmos, Paphos (Cyprus); Rhodes, Thira (Santorini) and Spetsai.
Each sailing will also include a sea day for time spent onboard enjoying venues like Earth & Ocean for al fresco dining, cooling off with artisanal gelato or choosing from a host of activities.
Guests will also be able to combine both cruises to form a 14-night ‘Wonders of the Aegean’ voyage.
The cruises will go on sale on Monday 12 April and are open to guests who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The cruise line said in a statement: '"Fully vaccinated” means a minimum of 14 days following the final dose of the currently approved Covid-19 vaccines being administered.
'Seabourn guests will be required to comply with all health protocols that may be in place at the time of their departure, therefore travellers should check on travel requirements regularly, for both inbound travel and their return home, since policies continue to change based on the latest advice.'
For more information on the new cruises and itineraries visit seabourn.com or search all Seabourn cruises HERE.
Seabourn Unveils New Ultra-Luxury Caribbean 2022/23 Programme with Direct Flights from UK Included
What Makes a Seabourn Grand Voyage So Extraordinary?
Why Ultra-Luxury Cruise Line Seabourn is King When it Comes to Destination Immersion
Seabourn Venture: Everything You Need to Know About the Ultra-Luxury Expedition Ship, Launching December 2021
7-Day Italy & The Rivieras
- 7 nights, departs on the 26 Jun 2022
- Seabourn, Seabourn Sojourn
- Civitavecchia, Livorno, Portofino, + 5 more
11-Day Mediterranean Isles
- 11 nights, departs on the 27 Apr 2022
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Piraeus, Ermoupoli, Syra, Rhodes, + 8 more
14-Day Exotic Caribbean In-Depth
- 14 nights, departs on the 13 Nov 2021
- Seabourn, Seabourn Odyssey
- Bridgetown, Port Elizabeth, Bequia, Castries, + 12 more
14-Day Golden Greek Isles & Ephesus
- 14 nights, departs on the 03 Jul 2021
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Venice, Vodice, Kotor, + 12 more
10-Day Adriatic Magic & Malta
- 10 nights, departs on the 06 Jun 2022
- Seabourn, Seabourn Sojourn
- Piraeus, Santorini, Pýlos, + 8 more