Seabourn Announces Seven-Night Greek Isles Cruises this Summer

Guests can choose from two sun-soaked itineraries by Seabourn Ovation

Luxury cruise line Seabourn has confirmed that it will restart operations in the Mediterranean this summer.

The cruise line will run round-trip sailings out of Athens from 3 July.

The two seven-day itineraries aboard the all-inclusive Seabourn Ovation will explore historic ports throughout the Greek Isles.

Departing every Saturday from Piraeus, itineraries will combine sites of archaeological and cultural interest such as Rhodes, Nafplion and Crete, with less-visited spots such as Spetsai and Patmos.

The seven-night ‘Heart of the Aegean’ itinerary will call into Agios Nikolaos (Crete), Limassol (Cyprus), Rhodes, Mykonos and Nafplion in the Peleponnese.

Meanwhile, the ‘Gems of the Greek Islands’ itinerary departing alternate Saturdays will visit Patmos, Paphos (Cyprus); Rhodes, Thira (Santorini) and Spetsai.