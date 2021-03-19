Azamara Reveals Name of Fourth Ship

The new ship is scheduled to sail for its inaugural season around Europe in 2022

Boutique cruise line Azamara has announced the name of its new ship to be Azamara Onward.

The name reveal and ship handover, which took place on 15 March 2021, was timed to coincide with the cruise line's transition into an independent brand and cruise company.

Azamara Onward will join the brand’s existing fleet, comprising Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest. The newly purchased vessel, currently docked in Civitavecchia, will receive an extensive renovation following its acquisition from Princess Cruises where it operated as Pacific Princess.

The brand chose the name Azamara Onward as it represents 'moving forward in space or time' and is meant to 'evoke feelings of resilience, positivity, and the endless possibilities of the future'.

President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas, said: 'Today marks a new beginning for Azamara, as we increase our capacity and begin our journey as an independent cruise company. Our beautiful new ship can access smaller ports and allow us to bring our guests to even more destinations.

'When selecting a unique name, we realised our fourth ship marks the start of a new adventure and we chose a name that celebrates the bright future ahead for the brand, our guests, and the industry as a whole.'



'Azamara has a bright future and is positioned to continue growing as an independent company,” added Orlando Ashford, executive chairman of Azamara.

'We can’t wait to welcome back our loyal customers, as well as those new to the brand, with our expanded fleet offering more unique Destination Immersion programming and itineraries.'

Azamara Onward is due to sail for its inaugural season around Europe in 2022.



Visit azamara.com/onward for more information.