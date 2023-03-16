Menu

Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line Sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line

There’s so much choice with Norwegian Cruise Line’s global itineraries Upgrading to Free at Sea makes a Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) voyage even greater value, with so many extras thrown in for that extra special holiday. And with sailings all over the world, there’s more choice than ever



If you like to pay once and enjoy your cruise knowing that everything is already sorted, then you’ll love NCL's Free at Sea upgrade. This means that you can upgrade from just £149 pp (on a 6 to 8 day cruise) to enjoy premium beverages, meals in the many speciality dining options onboard, WiFi throughout the cruise, discounts on shore excursions, and even the option to have a third or fourth guest accompany you in your stateroom paying just the taxes on select sailings.



So, if you’re the sort of cruiser who enjoys spending the evenings in the bars, or a glass of wine with dinner, or perhaps even dining in the speciality restaurants instead of the main dining room, then the Free at Sea upgrade package is sure to save you money.



Whether you’re taking the whole family away, or just want to enjoy one of the many extras available onboard your Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) ship, adding the Free at Sea upgrade package when you make your booking could save you money on your cruise. NCL operates a fleet of 18 ships, all instantly recognisable for their beautifully decorated ship hulls. Onboard each vessel, a range of speciality dining restaurants awaits, from gourmet French cuisine in Le Bistro to the line’s newest eatery, Palomar, which serves up delectable seafood dishes inspired by the Mediterranean. The list goes on, with Italian, American, Japanese, Mexican, Spanish and more all making an appearance – and of course with a Free at Sea upgrade package all these speciality restaurants are included.

Related articles

A world of options to choose from in Europe NCL sails all over the world, including over 160 unique itineraries in Europe, drawing together more than 150 ports across Northern Europe, the Med and the Greek Isles. Making the most of Europe’s fascinating range of destinations, many itineraries have been designed without sea days, with an average of nine hours in port for a full day of exploring. Norwegian Breakaway sets off on a nine-day Greek Isles cruise on June 5, 2023, departing from Civitavecchia (the port city for Rome) and visiting the classic Greek favourites of Santorini and Mykonos, as well as a stop in the Tuscan capital of Florence, with its stunning architecture and Michelangelo’s ‘David.’ Another Europe itinerary that’s caught our eye is a 12-day multi-country escapade from Bilbao (in Northern Spain), which checks into Portugal, Spain, France and Italy, ending up in Civitavecchia (perhaps for a few days in Rome before you fly home). Norwegian Gem, one of the line’s mid-size ships, departs from Bilbao on September 19, 2023 for what promises to be an ideal autumn cruise, capturing those lingering moments of hazy summer sunshine on the continent.

Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska. Credit: Shutterstock

Catch the whales and salmon run in Alaska Sailing with NCL is an ideal way to discover America’s last frontier. The line sails with the youngest fleet in the region, ensuring your sailing time is full of contemporary comforts and top-level entertainment, to match the stunning destinations on the itinerary.

As with NCL’s Europe sailings, time in port is maximised to offer ample time to get out and connect with the best of the northern-most state. With the majority of sailings departing from Seattle, it couldn’t be easier to discover Alaska, with direct flights available with a variety of airlines from the UK. Of course, you’ll see carving glaciers, including the monumental Glacier Bay, alongside a number of hiking and shopping highlights such as Sitka, Ketchikan and (the capital) Juneau. Norwegian Bliss offers a seven-day round-trip from Seattle as far north as Skagway, which also incorporates the highlights of Glacier Bay and Juneau. You might see bears, you’ll definitely see eagles, and you’ll discover the native stories that make the region so rich with culture. Norwegian Bliss’ Alaska season starts in April, with this itinerary repeating in September and October.

Alternatively, if you’re considering a cruise-and-stay option, you’ll love the seven-day sailing onboard Norwegian Spirit from Vancouver to Seward. With scenic cruising to Hubbard Glacier, and port stops in Alaskan favourites such as Skagway included in the route, you’ll be able to explore some of Alaska’s vast inland (such as Mount Denali) or even enter the Arctic Circle before catching a flight home.



Norwegian Getaway. Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line

I’d cross the oceans for you… with NCL Transatlantic cruises aren’t your everyday sort of cruise, and offer an exciting alternative to the standard week-long roundtrip. And if you’re a fan of sea days, a voyage across the world’s second-largest ocean will be just your cup of tea. But it’s not just time at sea to look forward to, transatlantic crossings with NCL are bursting with mesmerizing entertainment and fascinating ports on both sides of the pond.



Norwegian Getaway will be making her move from Port Canaveral in Florida to Lisbon, Portugal on June 3, 2023. This 12-day sailing incorporates highlights in the Bahamas before heading out into the Atlantic. Mid-way through the crossing you’ll discover the Azores – beautiful Portuguese islands that so many people fly over yet so few have the opportunity to visit. When you arrive back in Europe, you’ll first visit Madeira – famous for its white port – before disembarking in Lisbon.



If 12 days simply isn’t enough cruising time for you, why not book yourself a stateroom onboard Norwegian Sun for her 19-day transatlantic crossing from Lisbon to Miami, departing on April 2, 2023? Take the short flight to Lisbon from the UK and look forward to port stays in Spain, the Azores and Bermuda, in addition to those wonderfully relaxing days at sea that have made transatlantic crossings a fan favourite for so many years.



Whichever itinerary appeals most to you, remember you’ll always enjoy the most of the onboard options with the ‘Free at Sea’ upgrade package sorted ahead of time.

Most recent articles