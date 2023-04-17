Cruising is the ideal choice for a multi-generational family holiday. Make it a treat for everyone, from the grandparents to grandkids, both on board the ship and in port

Newly launched: take the whole family to the Balearics with Ambassador Cruise Line

There’s something particularly special about seeing a grandchild and grandparent getting excited about the same thing. The whole room lights up, and you can make the moment happen with a brand-new multi-generational cruise with Ambassador Cruise Line.

The line – known for delivering premium British quality at fantastic value – starts and ends its itineraries in the UK, so heading out on a two-week cruise with the whole clan in tow couldn’t be easier.

With a London departure, you’ll trade in the amateur dramatics of airport crowds and airside temper tantrums and instead you’ll just start your holiday on day one. No delay.

And that’s ideal for the kids too – they can run straight to see their new room, before making new friends on this specially planned multi-generational voyage.

Ambassador Cruise Line is also throwing in a few extra goodies to make the deal even more eye-catching if you book before May 17. How about complimentary port parking, or inclusive coach tickets to get to the ship? Sounds good! And what about drinks packages (for everyone, adults and children) and gratuities all included too?

It’s all bundled in with the multi-generational cruise deal, along with a £40 per person destination experience voucher, for getting out there in the ports of call, and – of course – full-board dining, with a delicious spread of options.

And – get this – prices start at just £999 per adult and only £1 per child, meaning a family of four could escape on a two-week holiday to the gorgeous warm beaches of the Mediterranean for £2,000, all in.

