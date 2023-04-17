Newly launched: take the whole family to the Balearics with Ambassador Cruise Line
Cruising is the ideal choice for a multi-generational family holiday. Make it a treat for everyone, from the grandparents to grandkids, both on board the ship and in port
There’s something particularly special about seeing a grandchild and grandparent getting excited about the same thing. The whole room lights up, and you can make the moment happen with a brand-new multi-generational cruise with Ambassador Cruise Line.
The line – known for delivering premium British quality at fantastic value – starts and ends its itineraries in the UK, so heading out on a two-week cruise with the whole clan in tow couldn’t be easier.
With a London departure, you’ll trade in the amateur dramatics of airport crowds and airside temper tantrums and instead you’ll just start your holiday on day one. No delay.
And that’s ideal for the kids too – they can run straight to see their new room, before making new friends on this specially planned multi-generational voyage.
Ambassador Cruise Line is also throwing in a few extra goodies to make the deal even more eye-catching if you book before May 17. How about complimentary port parking, or inclusive coach tickets to get to the ship? Sounds good! And what about drinks packages (for everyone, adults and children) and gratuities all included too?
It’s all bundled in with the multi-generational cruise deal, along with a £40 per person destination experience voucher, for getting out there in the ports of call, and – of course – full-board dining, with a delicious spread of options.
And – get this – prices start at just £999 per adult and only £1 per child, meaning a family of four could escape on a two-week holiday to the gorgeous warm beaches of the Mediterranean for £2,000, all in.
Where does Ambience’s multi-generational cruise sail to?
This summer’s ‘Multi-generational summer Balearics getaway’ departs from London Tilbury on August 12, 2023. The 14 night sailing, aboard Ambience, includes five different ports of call and a healthy smattering of sea days for those relaxing moments in the sun on the top deck, and those all-important family bonding moments.
The cruise starts with two days at sea between London and Oporto, Portugal. With a special activities program, designed for families to enjoy together, the time at sea will whizz by and suddenly you’ll be in port already.
Enjoy dance classes, quizzes, and other special activities geared towards the children, and then step out and explore Oporto. Maybe you’ll want to cash in your destination experience voucher here, or you can save it for a later port.
The city gave its name to the rich port wine, so perhaps a drop or two of the local specialty wouldn’t go amiss – I guess it’s fair that there’s something special for the adults once in a while too!
A couple of days later and Ambience will dock in Mallorca, the favourite Spanish holiday island where everything just emanates relaxed vibes. Whether it’s beach-time fun on the sand or cultural touring at Bellver Castle, Mallorca is a must-visit destination for all ages.
As is Ibiza, which immediately follows Mallorca. Unlike the island’s night club reputation, there is actually a huge amount for a multi-generational family trip to enjoy in Ibiza. Of course, there are the clubs and bars, but away from the modern party-zone, take time to explore the medieval UNESCO World Heritage Site Dalt Villa.
Cadiz, at the south of mainland Spain, offers an equally appealing range of activities for all ages, including colourful flamenco shows with traditional music and dancing, or a visit to the magnificent Alhambra Palace, inspiring by ancient Arabic architecture.
And the final port – Vigo, in northern Spain – is a popular shopping city, with a gorgeous park, and is an ideal end to the cruise ahead of two days at sea back to London.
Find your ideal cruise
Holland America Line celebrates 150th anniversary in Rotterdam
Competition: Win a Celebrity Cruises' European cruise for two with Paramount Cruises
Explore Europe in style when you upgrade to NCL’s Free At Sea
Viking floats out its latest Nile River ship
Islands in the sun
Princess Cruises reveals coronation celebration details onboard UK-based ships
What's hot on the river
Scenic Eclipse II leaves Croatian shipyard ready for debut
TUI River Cruises new discount code to discover the beauty of Europe this summer for less
Princess Cruises announces 2024 Alaska season
Maritime Cities & Scenic Waterways
- 10 nights, departs on the 15 Oct 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambition
- Bristol, Falmouth, Amsterdam, + 5 more
British Isles Discovery
- 10 nights, departs on the 02 Sep 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Scrabster, Portree, Isle of Skye, + 6 more
Cape Town to Rotterdam
- 31 nights, departs on the 06 Apr 2024
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Cape Town, Tristan da Cunha, Rio de Janeiro, + 7 more
Arctic Voyage to the North Cape & Land of the Midnight Sun
- 12 nights, departs on the 17 Jun 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambition
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Dundee, Kristiansund, + 6 more
Iceland's Land of Ice & Fire
- 14 nights, departs on the 03 Jun 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambition
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Dundee, Lerwick, Shetland Islands, + 9 more