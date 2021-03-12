Cruise news / Marella Cruises Extends Pause of Operations into Summer

Marella Cruises Extends Pause of Operations into Summer

The cruise line will not resume sailings until July

Marella Cruises has become the latest cruise line to announce that it will be extending its cancellation of sailings until the summer.

The latest pause in operations by the four-ship company runs up until 30 June.

The cruise line, operated by Tui UK, cited 'ongoing uncertainty around travel restrictions' for the decision.

In a statement, Marella Cruises said: 'We’re proactively contacting impacted customers from 11 March to discuss their options, which will include amending to another holiday for free with an incentive or cancelling and receiving a full refund.'

The news comes after three Carnival Corporation brands – Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn – also recently extended their cruise cancellations into the summer.

The Holland America Line and Princess Cruises cancellations affect certain sailings until 30 June with Seabourn affected until July and November.

Yesterday, Cunard announced that that it will be launching a series of UK domestic voyages on Queen Elizabeth, providing 'a unique and luxurious staycation opportunity this summer for British cruisers'.

This comes following the welcome news this week that domestic cruises have been given the green light by the Government to resume from 17 May.

In a statement, the cruise lines said that these new UK staycation voyages 'will replace a number of international sailings that unfortunately will be cancelled due to the current environment'.

P&O Cruises also recently announced it was launching a series of summer staycation voyages to replace its international itineraries.

Related articles
Riviera Montenegro
Ocean Cruising

Oceania Cruises Takes Travellers off the Beaten Track to Lesser Known Ports
Family in the Caribbean
Advice and recommendation

Seven Reasons Why Princess Cruises is Your Family’s Big Ticket to Adventure
Princess Cruises world cruise
Ocean Cruising

Princess Cruises Has Launched its 2023 World Cruise – and it’s Truly Spectacular
Seabourn Quest in Antarctica
Ocean Cruising

What Makes a Seabourn Grand Voyage So Extraordinary?
Oosterdam Sydney Australia Oct2012 0106
Ocean Cruising

Holland America Line Reveals New Australasia Voyages for 2022/2023
Bathe in crystal clear water
Ocean Cruising

Royal Caribbean Unveils Brand New Caribbean Cruises from Barbados
YR15 neko point 8377
Ocean Cruising

Why Ultra-Luxury Cruise Line Seabourn is King When it Comes to Destination Immersion
Royal Caribbean ship aerial production
Ocean Cruising

Discover Royal Caribbean’s Alluring New Line-Up of European Escapes for 2022
Caribbean
Ocean Cruising

Why Holland America Line Should Take You to the Caribbean and Panama Canal
Marina Day
Ocean Cruising

Seabourn Odyssey: Explore the Caribbean’s Hidden Gems in Ultra-Luxury Style
Related Cruises
Hurtigruten Logo

The Classic Roundtrip Voyage

  • 11 nights, departs on the 11 Nov 2022
  • Hurtigruten, MS Nordlys
  • Bergen, Florø, Måløy, + 63 more
Cruise only from
£1,378 *pp

The Classic Roundtrip Voyage

  • 11 nights, departs on the 08 Nov 2022
  • Hurtigruten, MS Kong Harald
  • Bergen, Florø, Måløy, + 63 more
Cruise only from
£1,378 *pp

The Classic Roundtrip Voyage

  • 11 nights, departs on the 06 Nov 2022
  • Hurtigruten, MS Nordnorge
  • Bergen, Florø, Måløy, + 63 more
Cruise only from
£1,378 *pp

The Classic Roundtrip Voyage

  • 11 nights, departs on the 05 Nov 2022
  • Hurtigruten, MS Richard With
  • Bergen, Florø, Måløy, + 63 more
Cruise only from
£1,378 *pp

The Classic Voyage South: Kirkenes to Bergen

  • 5 nights, departs on the 01 Nov 2022
  • Hurtigruten, MS Nordnorge
  • Kirkenes, Vardø, Båtsfjord, + 30 more
Cruise only from
£799 *pp
View more