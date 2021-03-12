Marella Cruises Extends Pause of Operations into Summer

The cruise line will not resume sailings until July

Marella Cruises has become the latest cruise line to announce that it will be extending its cancellation of sailings until the summer.

The latest pause in operations by the four-ship company runs up until 30 June.

The cruise line, operated by Tui UK, cited 'ongoing uncertainty around travel restrictions' for the decision.

In a statement, Marella Cruises said: 'We’re proactively contacting impacted customers from 11 March to discuss their options, which will include amending to another holiday for free with an incentive or cancelling and receiving a full refund.'

The news comes after three Carnival Corporation brands – Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn – also recently extended their cruise cancellations into the summer.

The Holland America Line and Princess Cruises cancellations affect certain sailings until 30 June with Seabourn affected until July and November.

Yesterday, Cunard announced that that it will be launching a series of UK domestic voyages on Queen Elizabeth, providing 'a unique and luxurious staycation opportunity this summer for British cruisers'.



This comes following the welcome news this week that domestic cruises have been given the green light by the Government to resume from 17 May.



In a statement, the cruise lines said that these new UK staycation voyages 'will replace a number of international sailings that unfortunately will be cancelled due to the current environment'.

P&O Cruises also recently announced it was launching a series of summer staycation voyages to replace its international itineraries.

