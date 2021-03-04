P&O Cruises Announces New UK 'Staycation' Sailings this Summer

As UK lockdown restrictions slowly begin to lift and we begin to dip our toes back into cruising, P&O Cruises has announced that it is launching a series of short-break and week-long UK cruises as 'the ultimate escape' staycation this summer.

The cruises will depart from Southampton and sail around coastal waters, and will go on sale later this month.

The news comes as the cruise line announced that it will be extending the halt to its international holiday voyages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest round of cancellations affects more than 90 planned cruises, with sailings on ships Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura having been cancelled until the end of August and on Britannia and Iona until the end of September.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: 'Following recent Government announcements and as the vaccine programme is rolled out across the globe we can all begin to feel a sense of reassurance and hope that this current lockdown period in the UK will come to an end.

'Life can, we hope, slowly return to some semblance of our previous normality as hospitality opens up and summer holidays can be booked with confidence.



'Whilst holidays here in the UK will be the first to become a reality we will, of course, gradually see the return of international travel but first we want guests to be able to enjoy a proper summer holiday at sea with the best in relaxation, entertainment and dining choice.



'These sailings will leave from our home port in Southampton and sail around UK coastal waters enjoying the summer sunshine. More details of dates, prices and the experience on board will be announced later this month, but they will, of course, all have flexibility so guests can book with confidence.



