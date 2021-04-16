Available to vaccinated UK residents only, this selection of 14 No-Fly cruises sail from 31 July through to the end of September aboard Princess Cruises' Medallion Class ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess. Sailing from Southampton to explore the UK the itineraries range from three-night scenic cruises to seven-night voyages, exploring cities such as Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow. A summer selection not to be missed.

Stunning Entertainment on-board

Princess Cruises Are Offering Amazing Shows

Shows aboard Regal Princess include Bravo and Sweet Soul Music. As one of Princess' top-rated shows, Bravo seamlessly combines classic light opera with popular music. Joining Bravo as guest soprano will be opera singer and actress Shelley Rivers, whose theatre credits include performing as Eliza in My Fair Lady and working alongside Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Close.



Meanwhile, guests on Sky Princess can watch the line’s newest production show, Rock Opera, which debuted on the 3,660-guest ship in late 2019. Created exclusively for Princess Cruises, the production features costumes inspired by glamorous avant-garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theatre, sung in English, Spanish, Latin and American sign language – a Princess first. West End star Ross Hunter – who has starred in award-winning shows such as We Will Rock You and The Book of Mormon – will make a special guest appearance.



Other entertainment highlights include a live jazz trio in Sky Princess’ Take Five, where the band will perform classics while telling tales of true jazz legends throughout the ages, and blockbuster films airing on the 300-square-foot Movies Under the Stars screen. Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice president, Tony Roberts, said: 'We are thrilled to announce that some of our most popular theatre productions will return on our MedallionClass ships for these Summer Seacations, bringing West End quality shows to our guests.

With a Great Line-Up of Celebrity Guest Speakers



The celebrity speaker line-up, which includes household names from across the world of TV, entertainment and sport, will be the fourth speaker programme Princess Cruises has hosted on its UK-based ships.



The programme comprises

Former Olympic skier Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards on Regal Princess' three-night cruise on 14 August;

Former British Olympic javelin thrower and heptathlete, Tessa Sanderson, joining guests on Regal Princess' four-night cruise departing 28 August;

Barrister and TV personality, Shaun Wallace, on Regal Princess' three-night cruise on 31 July;

Criminal barrister and TV personality Rob Rinder on Regal Princess' three-night cruise on 7 August;

TV and radio presenter, Valerie Singleton, on Regal Princess' three-night cruise on 21 August;

British Army veteran Simon Weston on Regal Princess four-night cruise departing 5 September;

Former track and field athlete Sally Gunnell, joining guests on Sky Princess' three-night cruise on 3 September;

TV personality, chef, actress and former politician, Rustie Lee, on Sky Princess' three-night cruise, departing 10 September.

In addition, guest entertainer appearances will include pop star Gareth Gates and X Factor runner-up Andy Abraham.

Guests can also hear stories and presentations from a destination expert and a maritime lecturer, who will 'provide their expertise and insight into travelling the world and working at sea'.

Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice president, Tony Roberts, said: 'We are excited to announce the return of our popular UK-based speaker programme for our Summer Seacations. 'We are looking forward to welcoming several household names to Regal Princess and Sky Princess, providing guests with unique and immersive experiences that can only be found on a Princess ship. 'We are sure that guests sailing on our Seacations this summer will head home from their holiday with lasting memories and great stories to share.'





