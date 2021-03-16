Enjoy Exceptional Value with Princess Cruises' All-Inclusive Fare An all-inclusive cruise at unbelievable value awaits with Princess Cruises, as the line reveals exciting news about its on-board benefits package

Of the many advantages that a cruise holiday has compared to its land-based counterparts, one that is regularly mentioned is the joy of unpacking once. There’s no stress or panic, or last-minute rush to make sure you have all your belongings before departing for your next destination. However, this stress-free life extends far beyond what goes in a suitcase. The all-inclusive cruise is the pure embodiment of a relaxing holiday – there’s no need to worry about the price tag, how much that cocktail might cost, or what might be added to your final bill at the end of the voyage. Instead, you are free to enjoy the amenities, sea air and the destinations with zero distractions. Such peace of mind is likely to be in demand even more as travel reopens following the lifting of restrictions and you rightly set off for the cruise holiday you deserve. Thankfully, Princess Cruises has just made this much easier to attain, as the line has cut the price of its all-inclusive package, known as Princess Plus, to offer even greater value for money. This super-simplified package gives you access to some of the most sought-after amenities – premium drinks, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi, with unprecedented connectivity that’s fast and reliable, and onboard gratuities, so you can rest easy in the knowledge that full gratuities are paid to the crew on your behalf. All of this can now be yours for just £30 per person, per day. To put this into perspective, if these benefits were added on without Princess Plus, it would amount to more than £65 per day – so more than double the price.

You can sit back and sip your way through your voyage with the premium drinks package, which includes cocktails, wine, beer, spirits, coffee and tea. If you prefer soft drinks or have fellow travelling partners who are under the drinking age, then do not worry, as fruit juices, mocktails and smoothies are available. Gone are the days of struggling to connect to the world wide web, as Princess' MedallionNet – heralded as the best Wi-Fi at sea – allows you to stream movies, shows, games and music, or connect to your social media accounts to share your latest holiday snaps and videos. You can even video chat from anywhere on board – a rarity on many other ships. The MedallionClass experience will be available across the entire Princess fleet upon the line’s return to service, offering a number of new features that use touchless technologies to significantly enhance and personalise your onboard experience. OceanMedallion, the innovative wearable device, gives you touchless embarkation and disembarkation, keyless stateroom entry, contactless payments, and on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on the ship.

Princess Cruises UK and Europe vice-president, Tony Roberts, says: 'At just £30pp, per day for premium drinks, the best Wi-Fi at sea and gratuities – equating to over £65 in value – our Princess Plus package is an offer that’s too good to miss. 'Just imagine relaxing on the top deck of one of our stunning ships with all-inclusive cocktails while streaming your favourite movies and staying connected with family and friends back home. 'What’s more, for families eager to get away over autumn half-term, a family of four can take an all-inclusive weeklong cruise to the sunny coasts of Spain and France for just £624pp. We’re confident that Princess Plus will now be even more appealing to guests, as there’s little difference between the standard cruise fare and the Princess Plus price.'

Example itineraries with Princess Plus You can benefit from Princess Plus on a number of itineraries. From just £439 per person, you can join Regal Princess on 30 October 2021 for a four-night 'Netherlands Sampler' cruise, sailing roundtrip from Southampton and calling at Rotterdam for a short, but very sweet, cruise. If you want the kids in tow, try the autumn half-term cruise to Spain and France, again on Regal Princess, departing Southampton on 23 October 2021. Prices for this seven-night voyage, which calls at La Rochelle, Bilbao, and La Coruna, start from £759 per person. The value of Princess Plus really comes to the fore here, as a family of four can sail all-inclusive from £2,496. Then there’s a 14-night 'Mediterranean' cruise on Sky Princess, a new addition to the Princess fleet which features an array of top-class entertainment options and a contemporary design. Sailing roundtrip from Southampton on 22 October 2021, this Med itinerary is scheduled to call at Seville (Cadiz), Barcelona, Marseille, Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Rome (Civitavecchia), Sardinia (Alghero) and Gibraltar. Prices start from £1,519 per person.



Of course, this is just a snapshot of the many itineraries on which you can benefit from these fantastic benefits. Princess Plus is your ticket to your next all-inclusive cruise.