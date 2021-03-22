Princess Cruises Releases Brand New All-Inclusive UK Summer Seacations Now is the time to pack your bags and prepare for a summer of cruising around the British Isles with Princess Cruises

A cruise holiday is firmly on the agenda this summer following the exciting announcement that domestic operations can prepare to restart from 17 May. And the ideal place to start is the new programme of 'Summer Seacations' being offered by Princess Cruises. The cruise line has a total of 22 voyages, departing from 31 July through to 5 October, on its state-of-the-art MedallionClass ships – Regal Princess and Sky Princess. As well as purely scenic cruises, Princess Cruises also has voyages with ports of call in the historic UK cities of Liverpool , Belfast and Glasgow (Greenock) , with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.



All-inclusive fares for a balcony stateroom start from £539pp for a three-night scenic voyage; £599pp for a four-night cruise with up to one port; and £999pp for a seven-night cruise with three ports of call. If you book early – and you really should, as these cruises will fill up fast – you benefit from a £50 deposit if booked before 3 May, and for bookings by 30 April, your cruise will be covered by Princess Cruises’ Book with Confidence policy, giving you flexibility and peace of mind, as you can cancel up to 30 days prior to sailing and receive cancellation fees back as a future cruise credit.



The perks keep on coming with the all-inclusive Princess Plus offer, which includes a premium drinks package, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and gratuities. Find out more about Princess' Summer Seacations HERE.

Princess' on-board favourites These Summer Seacations will feature many of the signature onboard experiences you’ve come to love on a Princess holiday. Guests will be able to access Princess' world-class dining venues, including speciality restaurants, such as the Crown Grill Steakhouse and Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, as well as newer additions to the fleet such as Sky Princess’ Bistro Sur La Mer, which has been created with three Michelin star chef Emmanuel Renaut. As for entertainment, Regal Princess and Sky Princess are well-known for their award-winning production shows in the Princess Theatre, but that’s not all. There’s the Movies Under the Stars, the open-air poolside amphitheatre that is the go-to destination for feature films; celebrity guest speakers, and live music in the Take Five jazz venue. Princess Cruises has also promised that spa facilities, swimming pools and fitness classes will be open for guests, giving you the full cruise experience.

Princess Cruises: Bistro Sur La Mer

Medallion tech at your fingertips Sailing on Sky Princess and Regal Princess means you have access to the most revolutionary piece of technology in the cruise sector. The award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device is driven by innovative technology to streamline the cruise experience and reduce the touch points on board – even more important in today’s world. The OceanMedallion gives you touchless embarkation and disembarkation, keyless stateroom entry, contactless payments, on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board, entertainment straight to your smart devices, location-based gaming, and much more. MedallionClass ships also guarantee the best Wi-Fi at sea, thanks to MedallionNet, so you can stream movies, shows and music, or video chats with friends (cue the cruise envy).



Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president for the UK and Europe, says: 'We share in our guests’ excitement today as we unveil the details for our new Summer Seacations. With Princess Cruises, the ship is also the destination. 'Guests can make the most of our multiple dining options, order food and drink poolside, using the MedallionClass app, that can be delivered to you, and enjoy fantastic entertainment both day and night. 'These resort-style seacations offer the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy some time off. We believe that these cruises will appeal to both our loyal guests who are eager to get back onboard our beautiful MedallionClass ships and holidaymakers looking to experience Princess for the first time. 'While international travel remains uncertain, these new cruises mean that UK residents can take a well-deserved holiday around the UK. 'We are also delighted that our new cruises will offer the choice between scenic voyages and port-of-call itineraries where guests can visit the historic UK cities of Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow.'