A star-studded line-up of household names from across the worlds of TV, entertainment and sport has been announced

Princess Cruises has announced the line-up of celebrity speakers and guest entertainers for its UK Summer Seacation sailings this summer.



MedallionClass ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess will sail roundtrip from Southampton between July and September this year offering scenic UK cruises and voyages with stops in Liverpool, Portland, Belfast and Greenock, on itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.



The celebrity speaker line-up, which includes household names from across the world of TV, entertainment and sport, will be the fourth speaker programme Princess Cruises has hosted on its UK-based ships.



The programme comprises former Olympic skier Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards on Regal Princess' three-night cruise on 14 August; former British Olympic javelin thrower and heptathlete, Tessa Sanderson, joining guests on Regal Princess' four-night cruise departing 28 August; barrister and TV personality, Shaun Wallace, on Regal Princess' three-night cruise on 31 July; criminal barrister and TV personality Rob Rinder on Regal Princess' three-night cruise on 7 August; TV and radio presenter, Valerie Singleton, on Regal Princess' three-night cruise on 21 August; British Army veteran Simon Weston on Regal Princess four-night cruise departing 5 September; former track and field athlete Sally Gunnell, joining guests on Sky Princess' three-night cruise on 3 September; and TV personality, chef, actress and former politician, Rustie Lee, on Sky Princess' three-night cruise, departing 10 September.



In addition, guest entertainer appearances will include pop star Gareth Gates and X Factor runner-up Andy Abraham.

Guests can also hear stories and presentations from a destination expert and a maritime lecturer, who will 'provide their expertise and insight into travelling the world and working at sea'.

Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice president, Tony Roberts, said: 'We are excited to announce the return of our popular UK-based speaker programme for our Summer Seacations.

'We are looking forward to welcoming several household names to Regal Princess and Sky Princess, providing guests with unique and immersive experiences that can only be found on a Princess ship.

'We are sure that guests sailing on our Seacations this summer will head home from their holiday with lasting memories and great stories to share.'



All-inclusive fares for a balcony stateroom start from £539pp for a three-night scenic voyage and £599pp for a four-night cruise with up to one port.

