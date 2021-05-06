Princess unveils new contactless MedallionClass dining feature
Princess Cruises has unveiled a new MedallionClass enhancement that makes it easy for guests to plan and tailor dining experiences.
Dine My Way gives guests the freedom to make reservations in on-board dining rooms and speciality restaurants at times they prefer and with their chosen dining partners.
When making a reservation through Dine My Way, guests will be able to add additional friends or family members with whom they are travelling, select their preferred pace of dining, indicate their desired seating location and share dietary preferences and allergy information
Dine My Way also helps Princess to optimise capacities in dining rooms and restaurants and manage wait times.
In addition, Princess’ OceanNow on demand menu has been expanded to include entrees and beverage options from restaurants throughout the ship, with requests delivered directly to wherever guests are on board.
OceanNow orders can be made using the MedallionClass app on a smart device, via the stateroom TV, or by having a crew member place the order.
Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said: “We believe guests are going to love the control and customisation Dine My Way offers.
“Instead of restricting dining choices during the pandemic, we’ve been able to expand the options for our guests and thanks to the unique, innovative capabilities of the OceanMedallion, reduce wait times and eliminate the need to stand in line.”
Princess Cruises senior vice-president of guest experience Mario Siebaldi added: “Guests have always appreciated the convenience of OceanNow, and because the pandemic has expanded people’s use of on demand direct delivery services, we think even more guests will embrace the ability to order what they desire and have it delivered to them wherever they are on board.
“It not only prevents unnecessary queuing, more importantly it elevates the guest experience.”
Princess’ MedallionClass holidays are enabled by the OceanMedallion, a wearable device that personalises the guest experience.
