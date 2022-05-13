Sign up to receive more travel inspiration, advice & deals from World of Cruising and our friends at The Sun

Select an option Anna Twitchin - The Cruise Blogger Ben & David - Cruise with Ben and David Caroline Morgan - Cruises for Families Cathy & Emma - Cruise Addicted Chris Hughes - BeyondCruise Cruise Addicts Blog Cruise Mummy Dan & Jay - Sail Away with Dan & Jay Danielle Fear - Cruise Miss David Fiske - Reasons To Cruise Emma Le Teace -Emma Cruises* Flavia Gray - Ships & Champagne Francesca Wellman - Gluten Free Horizons Gary Bembridge - Tips For Travellers Gavin & Luke - Cruise Monkeys Harry Cotterill - Cruise Cotterill Jamie Edwards - Explore With Ed Jamie Robins - Travel Blog Jamie Jessica & Wayne Heather - Holiday with the Heathers Josh Hocum - Cruise with Josh Ken Goes Cruising Laura Pedlar - Cruise Lifestyle Lewis Nunn - The Luxury Traveller Patrick & Peter High Seas Escapades Paul & Carole - Paul and Carole Love To Travel Marcus Adams - Sparkx Mark & Marie Hooper - Neon Bubble Richard & Helen - Visit With Us Sandra & Chris - Brits On A Ship Sanna Burns - Vegancruiser Scott Anderson - TheLuxuryCruiseCo.uk Tom Burke - Tomscruiseblog Various Editors - Cruising Kids Victoria Hughes - Lost Ashore Other

Select an option Abercrombie & Kent Ahoy Cruises Barrhead Travel Blue Water Holidays Bolsover Cruise Club Bon Voyage Connoisseur Travel Cooperative Travel Cosmos Tours & Cruises Cruise 118 Cruise 1st Cruise Advisory Service Cruise Circle Cruise Club UK Cruise Direct Cruise Direction Cruise Nation Cruise Select Cruise Specialists Cruise Traders Cruise.Co.Uk Cruisein CruiseKings Dawson & Sanderson Deluxe Cruises Destinology Flexicruise Fred Olsen Travel (including Fred River Cruises) Go Cruise Hays Travel Iglu Cruise Imagine Cruising Infinity Travel Jetline Cruise Kuoni Miles Morgan Travel Mundy Cruising Newell's Travel Ocean World Travel Panache Cruises Planet Cruise Paramount Cruises Ponders Travel ROL Cruise Saga Holidays Six Star Cruises Sovereign Cruise Club Stewart Travel The Cruise Line The Cruise Specialists The Cruise Village The Luxury Cruise Company Titan Travel Trailfinders Travel Counsellors Travelbag Virgin Holidays Vision Cruise Worldwide Cruises UK Other

Riviera Travel’s award-winning river cruises include everything you need for an exceptional experience. Cruise Europe’s most beautiful waterways aboard the finest ships, featuring superb dining on board and spacious suites and cabins – many with a French balcony for unrivalled views. Choose from 22 fascinating river cruises that take you to the iconic highlights as well as lesser-known gems in destinations such as Cologne, Trier, Koblenz, Heidelberg, Strasbourg, Basel, Lucerne, the Douro Valley, Vienna, Budapest, Amsterdam, Avignon, Arles, Bruges, Paris or Rouen.

Whether you’re a lover of history, culture, or architecture, get to know what makes each stop special with a carefully planned excursion every day, led by Riviera’s local experts.

One lucky winner will embark on an 8-Day European River Cruise, with the flexibility to choose their preferred itinerary departing in 2024.

From the Douro Valley to the majestic Danube, there’s a good reason that river cruising is known as the most relaxing way to travel.

Terms & Conditions

Conditions of entry for cruise prize

• The Promoter is Riviera Travel, who is responsible for all elements of prize fulfilment.

• World of Cruising is the administrator of the promotion.

• This prize draw (the "Promotion") is only open to UK residents, excluding employees and agents of (a) the Promoter or (b) any company connected with the production or distribution of this Promotion, as well as their relatives or members of their family or household.

• Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. By entering the Promotion you are deemed to accept and be bound by these terms and conditions.

• The Promotion is free to enter and entrants can enter online at www.worldofcruising.co.uk. Only one entry will be accepted per person or email address.

The winner must comply with all travel guidelines and restrictions as should be prevalent at the time of travel and must comply with Riviera Travel's booking conditions.

By entering you agree to your details being passed to and processed by Riviera Travel in line with its privacy policy and, if you provide your consent, to receive emails, post and phone communications from Riviera Travel.

• The closing time/date for the Promotion is 23:59 GMT on 15th September 2023. The Closing Date of the Promotion cannot be extended.

• There will be one winner who will be selected in a random draw by an independent judge from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by the Promoter by email and required to further discuss the prize by telephone or email within one week of the Closing Date and will be given details of how to accept their prize. Failure by the winner to accept the prize in the manner specified within 14 days of the Promoter's email will make any claim invalid and the Promoter will then select another winner (again selected randomly in a draw) from all remaining eligible entries who will be contacted as above.

• The prize is an eight-day European river cruise for two (the winner can choose from Riviera Travel’s full range of European River Cruises, subject to availability) departing between April and November 2024.

The prize includes:

Seven nights’ accommodation aboard a Riviera River Cruise ship, based on two people sharing a standard cabin.

Return travel between the UK and the ships port.

All meals on board from the dinner on the day of arrival to breakfast on the day of departure (unless advertised otherwise)

All excursions included as advertised in the cruise itinerary.

Complimentary on-board tea and coffee;

Complimentary on-board Wi-Fi; and

Port charges and airport taxes.

A superior drinks package, which includes selected drinks during lunch and between 6pm and midnight daily.

The prize does not include travel between the winner’s home and the UK airport or Eurostar station, service charges, gratuities, travel insurance and alcoholic beverages, food and drink, personal expenditure or incidental costs, other than where mentioned above.

The prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Changes cannot be made to reservation once it has been confirmed. The choice of cabin category offered will be at the sole discretion of Riviera Travel. Riviera Travel reserves the right to change the cabin category booked at any time, prior to embarkation. The booking will be subject to Riviera Travel’s booking terms and conditions, as outlined at https://www.rivieratravel.co.u...

SPECIAL NOTES – • Travel insurance is not included. Any other expenses not identified in this terms incurred in connection with the prize will be the sole responsibility of the prize winner and their companion. The holiday must be taken on the dates stated above. Validity of the prize cannot be extended.

• The prize winner will be responsible for supplying valid passports and, where necessary, for obtaining appropriate visas, vaccinations, and inoculations. It is strongly recommended that travellers take out adequate travel insurance.

• Riviera Travel cannot be responsible for unforeseen cancellations or changes in dates or times of flights or cancellation of the holiday due to circumstances beyond its reasonable control.

• Riviera Travel cannot be responsible for entries that are lost, damaged or incomplete.

• Gifts, prizes, and other promotional items are not transferable, may not be re-sold or assigned, and are subject to availability. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute any such gift, prize or item with a gift, prize or item of equal value.

General

The determination and decision of the Promoter on all matters shall be final and no promotional correspondence or discussion will be entered into. The Promoter reserves the right in its reasonable discretion: (a) to disqualify any claimant, competitor or nominee whose conduct is contrary to the spirit of the rules or the intention of the promotion and to declare as void any or all of their claims or entries based on such conduct; (b) to declare as void any claims or entries resulting from any printing, production and/or distribution errors (including but not limited to any error(s) on any website, any game cards and/or other printed materials) or where there has been error(s) in any aspect of the preparation for or conduct of the promotion materially affecting the result of the promotion or the number of claimants or the value of claims; (c) to add to or to waive any rules on reasonable notice; and/or (d) to cancel the promotion or any part of it at any stage in the event of circumstances beyond the Promoter's reasonable control.

• No entries will be accepted in bulk, from agents or third parties. One entry will be submitted into the draw per entrant.

• The Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend or cancel the Promotion should virus, bugs, tampering, fraud or other causes beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter corrupt or hinder the administration, security or proper play of the Promotion.

• The Promotion and these terms and conditions, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and any applicable provisions of mandatory local law.



