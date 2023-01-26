Brothers appointed co-captains of new Celebrity ship

The maritime siblings will take the helm of the line’s newest Edge Series-class ship when it launches in winter 2023. Celebrity Cruises’ president and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, said: “Captain Dimitrios and Captain Tasos are our star-powered siblings, a maritime dream team. They have given so much to the Celebrity family over the years that we are like a second family. “Seeing their emotional reaction to this appointment and understanding what it means to share this pinnacle of their career together was something I didn’t expect and will never forget. “This ship represents a monumental milestone for our brand, taking our innovative outward-facing design further than ever, and creating a whole new class of relaxed luxury resorts at sea. I am so proud to leave her in the hands of these expert mariners.” Captain Dimitrios has spent his entire maritime career with Celebrity Cruises, having started as an apprentice officer onboard Celebrity’s very first vessel, Horizon, in 1990. He said: “I am proud that after a more than 30- year career working exclusively with Celebrity Cruises, I can play a part in their history by captaining this fourth in the series – yet, one of a kind - – Edge Series ship.

“Nearly 35 years after Celebrity Cruises was founded in Greece, they will have not one, but two Greek captains taking the helm of their newest vessel in 2023 and I am honoured for my brother and I to take this role, together. I am so proud for my family and proud of my brother. We look forward to welcoming everyone on board Celebrity Ascent this winter.”



Meanwhile, Captain Tasos grew up watching his older brother Dimitrios making a career on cruise ships, and realised he wanted to follow in his footsteps. After graduating, like his sibling, from the Merchant Marine College, Taso joined Celebrity Cruises in 1998. Most recently, he served as captain of Celebrity Edge – the first of Celebrity’s four Edge class ships.



Captain Taso added: “Receiving this distinction with my brother and as part of the Celebrity Cruises family is an incredible honour for me and an emotional one, too. Together, my brother and I share a love of the ocean and a love for this company and our guests.



“To share a special moment together like this is something I could have only dreamed of. I can’t wait to sail away on this incredible ship with our guests onboard and my brother in my heart.”

The brothers will alternate their time on the 3,260-passenger Celebrity Ascent in a three-months on-and-off rotation.

