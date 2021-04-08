Experience a fantastic all-inclusive summer staycation like no other with Celebrity Cruises' new selection of sailings departing between July - September 2021 from Southampton.

With durations ranging from six-eight nights you will have the chance to explore the Jurassic Coastline from Portland, discover the bustling Scottish cities and stunning highlands from Inverness, Kirkwall and Glasgow, uncover the rich history of Belfast on the Emerald Isle, plus immerse yourselves in the creative and cultural hub of Liverpool, home of the Beatles!​​

Whether you’re looking for an exciting city break, an escape to the countryside, or a little of both, now is the perfect time to rediscover the beauty of the British Isles.

All Celebrity Cruises sailings are All-Inclusive, meaning that not only does your cruise offer exceptional dining experiences with all meals included, but all drinks, wi-fi and onboard gratuities are also taken care of.



Be among the first to sail on the newly re-fitted Celebrity Silhouette

All onboard staterooms have been newly refitted and re-designed by award-winning designer Kelly Hoppen CBE meaning that your time on-board will be spent in luxury surroundings with your every need taken care of. With on-board menus created by Michelin-starred chef Cornelious Gallagher you can enjoy an amazing selection of flavours ranging from Italian, Japanese and French across a number of exciting restaurants.



All Celebrity Cruises staycation cruises can be booked direct with ROL Cruise who are specialists in Celebrity Cruises.

