Search for your ideal Cruise
Travel Regions
Ocean cruising regions
River cruising regions
Apply
Departure dates
Apply
Cruise line
Apply
Country Visited
Country Visited
Apply
Departure Port
Apply
Cruise style
Apply
No Fly Cruises
All Inclusive
Advanced Search
Menu
Cruise news / Celestyal Cruises confirms purchase of new ship
Celestyal Cruises has expanded its fleet. Credit: Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises confirms purchase of new ship

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Greek cruise operator, Celestyal Cruises, has acquired a new vessel to meet growing demand

The 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey, as it will be known, was originally built as Ryndam for Holland America Line and more recently sailed with P&O Australia.

It will undergo a €20 million refurbishment and technical maintenance overhaul before entering service, becoming the third ship in the Celestyal fleet, alongside Celestyal Olympia and Celestyal Crystal.

The cruise line said that details regarding the on-board experience and itineraries will be announced in due course.

Celestyal Cruises' CEO, Chris Theophilides, said: “While the global events of the past few years have placed our growth plans on pause, the positive industry outlook along with strong bookings for the coming season, provides Celestyal with the opportunity to recommence the process of renewing our fleet with new vessels.

“In addition to her expansive open decks, numerous bar and dining options and spacious public areas and staterooms, Celestyal Journey provides our guests with a significant increase in premium and balcony staterooms, which continue to be in high demand on all of our voyages.”

About Gary Peters

Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B magazines in the transport and environment sectors.

View Gary's profile chevron_right
Related Cruises
GRJMK - Mykonos, Greece Photo credit belongs to Alex Korolkoff.jpg Photo

Idyllic Aegean, 7 Nights Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 11 Jul 2023
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Crystal
  • Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, Santorini, Santorini, + 7 more
From
£809*pp

Idyllic Aegean, 7 Nights Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 27 Jul 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Crystal
  • Piraeus, Thessaloníki, Kusadasi, + 7 more
From
£809 *pp

Three Continents, 7 Nights Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 08 Mar 2023
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Crystal
  • Limassol, Rhodes, Kusadasi, + 4 more
From
£759 *pp

Iconic Aegean, 4 Nights Cruise

  • 4 nights, departs on the 18 Apr 2023
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Olympia
  • Kusadasi, Pátmos, Rhodes, + 5 more
From
£439 *pp

5 Nights Legendary Aegean

  • 5 nights, departs on the 23 Mar 2024
  • Celestyal Cruises, Celestyal Crystal
  • Piraeus, Santorini, Rhodes, + 3 more
From
£429 *pp
View more