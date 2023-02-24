Celestyal Cruises confirms purchase of new ship

The 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey, as it will be known, was originally built as Ryndam for Holland America Line and more recently sailed with P&O Australia.

It will undergo a €20 million refurbishment and technical maintenance overhaul before entering service, becoming the third ship in the Celestyal fleet, alongside Celestyal Olympia and Celestyal Crystal.

The cruise line said that details regarding the on-board experience and itineraries will be announced in due course.