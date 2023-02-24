Celestyal Cruises confirms purchase of new ship

Greek cruise operator, Celestyal Cruises, has acquired a new vessel to meet growing demand
The 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey,as it will be known, was originally built as Ryndam for Holland America Line and more recently sailed with P&O Australia.
It will undergo a €20 million refurbishment and technical maintenance overhaul before entering service, becoming the third ship in the Celestyal fleet, alongside Celestyal Olympia and Celestyal Crystal.
The cruise line said that details regarding the on-board experience and itineraries will be announced in due course.
Celestyal Cruises' CEO, Chris Theophilides, said: “While the global events of the past few years have placed our growth plans on pause, the positive industry outlook along with strong bookings for the coming season, provides Celestyal with the opportunity to recommence the process of renewing our fleet with new vessels.
“In addition to her expansive open decks, numerous bar and dining options and spacious public areas and staterooms, Celestyal Journey provides our guests with a significant increase in premium and balcony staterooms, which continue to be in high demand on all of our voyages.”
About Gary Peters
Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at
the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has
focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary
has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to
joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary
worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B
magazines in the transport and environment sectors.