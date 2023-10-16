Competition: Win an eight night ‘Springtime Falls & Norwegian Fjords’ cruise for two aboard Borealis
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering the chance to win an eight-night cruise around the Norwegian Fjords for two, departing June 2024
What could be better than winning a wonderful 2024 no-fly cruise for two to the iconic Norwegian Fjords?
We’ve teamed up with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to offer you the chance to win a cruise for two to enjoy a ‘Springtime Falls & Norwegian Fjords’ cruise, departing from Southampton on June 19, 2024. The lucky winner and their companion will be treated to this wonderful eight-night cruise on Borealis, sharing an Ocean View cabin.
This friendly 1,325-guest ship is the perfect size for sailing to some of the world’s lesser-known waterways. Guests can enjoy the chance to cruise past some remarkable landscapes and experience Scandinavian culture, and to see the beauty of the natural world there.
On board, you’ll find a series of lounges, bars and elegant restaurants, as well as wide-open deck spaces and a popular outside pool. You’ll be treated to some excellent meals on your cruise with the chance to dine at the ship’s spacious two-tiered restaurants, Aurora and Borealis.
Both feature great menus with lots of choices to suit every palate. You can also eat at The View buffet or, for a small supplement, try out the ship’s two specialist restaurants – Asian-inspired Colours & Tastes and delicious modern Indian food at Vasco.
Finally, don’t miss the chance to enjoy the complimentary afternoon tea, a delicious selection of freshly baked sandwiches, scones and cakes, along with fresh tea and coffee.
You’ll also be able to enjoy some great lectures and nightly entertainment on board Borealis, and, when you’re ready to retire, you’ll find a supremely comfy bed in your cabin.
Your journey
Late spring is the perfect time to visit Norway’s fjords, as the temperature is mild, the nights are long and the waterfalls are still powerful.
Because Borealis is a smaller ship, it can take you on a scenic journey along Lysefjord and Maurangerfjord, which is famous for its amazing Fureberg Waterfall.
On this memory-making cruise, you’ll also get to travel along Norway’s two longest fjords – Sognefjord and Hardangerfjord.
Stopping in Haugesund (said to be the birthplace of Viking King Harald Fairhair), you’ll be able to visit the tumbling Langfoss Waterfall.
There’ll also be the chance to leave the ship and visit Flåm, where you can take a boat tour along the UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord or enjoy a wonderful train journey on the world-famous Flåm Railway.
Included in the prize
- Accommodation for two in an Ocean View cabin.
- All meals on board – including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, late-night buffet and in-cabin dining and snacks.
- Self-service tea and coffee and morning juices.
- All entertainment, including cabaret, live music and dancing.
- All lectures and onboard guided activities, such as such as guided stargazing activities; scenic cruising; learning from Fred. Olsen navigational officers how to read navigational charts and cookery demos, where you can learn to create regional dishes from each destination.
- Use of gym, fitness classes, swimming pool and Jacuzzis.
Terms and conditions
- The Promoter is Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines who is responsible for all elements of prize fulfilment.
- World of Cruising is the administrator of the promotion.
- The prize is an eight-night 'Springtime Falls & Norwegian Fjords' cruise for two people (including yourself) sharing the same cabin (Ocean View) that starts and ends in Southampton, United Kingdom.
- Your cruise is valid for a departure date of June 19, 2024 only.
- This prize draw (the "Promotion") is only open to UK residents, excluding employees and agents of (a) the promoter or (b) any company connected with the production or distribution of this promotion, as well as their relatives or members of their family or household.
- Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. By entering the Promotion you are deemed to accept and be bound by these terms and conditions.
- The promotion is free to enter and entrants can enter online at www.worldofcruising.co.uk. Only one entry will be accepted per person or email address.
- The winner must comply with all travel guidelines and restrictions as should be prevalent at the time of travel and must comply with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' booking conditions.
- By entering you agree to your details being passed to and processed by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in line with its privacy policy and, if you provide your consent, to receive promotional emails, post and phone communications from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.
- The closing time/date for the Promotion is 23:59 GMT on December 4, 2023. The closing date of the promotion cannot be extended.
- There will be one winner who will be selected in a random draw by an independent judge from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by the promoter by email and required to further discuss the prize by telephone or email within one week of the closing date and will be given details of how to accept their prize.
Failure by the winner to accept the prize in the manner specified within 14 days of the promoter's email will make any claim invalid and the promoter will then select another winner (again selected randomly in a draw) from all remaining eligible entries who will be contacted as above.
- Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Changes cannot be made to reservation once it has been confirmed. Subject to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' standard payment and cancellation guidelines.
- The prize winner will be responsible for supplying valid passports and, where necessary, for obtaining appropriate vaccinations and inoculations. It is strongly recommended that travellers take out adequate travel insurance.
- In order to travel guests must hold a valid passport and have permission to travel to the countries listed on the itinerary.
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines cannot be responsible for unforeseen cancellations or changes in dates or times of flights or cancellation of the holiday due to circumstances beyond its reasonable control.
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines cannot be responsible for entries that are lost, damaged or incomplete.
- Gifts, prizes and other promotional items are not transferable, may not be re-sold or assigned, and are subject to availability. The promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute any such gift, prize or item with a gift, prize or item of equal value.
- Customers will need to abide by UK government as well as local government requirements at the time of travel.
General
- The determination and decision of the promoter on all matters shall be final and no promotional correspondence or discussion will be entered into. The promoter reserves the right in its reasonable discretion: (a) to disqualify any claimant, competitor or nominee whose conduct is contrary to the spirit of the rules or the intention of the promotion and to declare as void any or all of their claims or entries based on such conduct; (b) to declare as void any claims or entries resulting from any printing, production and/or distribution errors (including but not limited to any error(s) on any website, any game cards and/or other printed materials) or where there has been error(s) in any aspect of the preparation for or conduct of the promotion materially affecting the result of the promotion or the number of claimants or the value of claims; (c) to add to or to waive any rules on reasonable notice; and/or (d) to cancel the promotion or any part of it at any stage in the event of circumstances beyond the promoter's reasonable control.
- No entries will be accepted in bulk, from agents or third parties. One entry will be submitted into the draw per entrant.
- The promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend or cancel the promotion should virus, bugs, tampering, fraud or other causes beyond the reasonable control of the promoter corrupt or hinder the administration, security or proper play of the promotion.
- The promotion and these terms and conditions, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and any applicable provisions of mandatory local law.