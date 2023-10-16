What could be better than winning a wonderful 2024 no-fly cruise for two to the iconic Norwegian Fjords?



We’ve teamed up with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to offer you the chance to win a cruise for two to enjoy a ‘Springtime Falls & Norwegian Fjords’ cruise, departing from Southampton on June 19, 2024. The lucky winner and their companion will be treated to this wonderful eight-night cruise on Borealis, sharing an Ocean View cabin.



This friendly 1,325-guest ship is the perfect size for sailing to some of the world’s lesser-known waterways. Guests can enjoy the chance to cruise past some remarkable landscapes and experience Scandinavian culture, and to see the beauty of the natural world there.



On board, you’ll find a series of lounges, bars and elegant restaurants, as well as wide-open deck spaces and a popular outside pool. You’ll be treated to some excellent meals on your cruise with the chance to dine at the ship’s spacious two-tiered restaurants, Aurora and Borealis.



Both feature great menus with lots of choices to suit every palate. You can also eat at The View buffet or, for a small supplement, try out the ship’s two specialist restaurants – Asian-inspired Colours & Tastes and delicious modern Indian food at Vasco.



Finally, don’t miss the chance to enjoy the complimentary afternoon tea, a delicious selection of freshly baked sandwiches, scones and cakes, along with fresh tea and coffee.



You’ll also be able to enjoy some great lectures and nightly entertainment on board Borealis, and, when you’re ready to retire, you’ll find a supremely comfy bed in your cabin.