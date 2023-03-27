Cunard has unveiled a new archive exhibition showcasing advertising memorabilia over the line's expansive history, Lucy Abbott travels to Liverpool to report

Blast from the past – we take a look at Cunard's hidden cruise archives

You can smell the history and nostalgia as you walk into the Cunard archives.

After all, Cunard is known for its rich heritage, and we are lucky enough to take a look behind the scenes at special archives from the cruise line.



Titled 'Travel in Style – Iconic Cunard Advertising in the 1920s and 1930s' the curated display at Victoria Gallery & Museum went back in time to look at the line's seafaring heritage.



What's more, we also get the opportunity to admire the wider Cunard archives, held at the University of Liverpool which are a more exclusive affair, available to be viewed by special appointment only.

Luckily for you, if you're a history buff, you can dive into Cunard's history too as the advertising exhibition is open to the public, on display in Gallery 5 within the Victoria Gallery & Museum. So you too can browse through original marketing materials from the past 100 years.

So, let's travel back in time...