Holland America Line ship at Half Moon Cay

Holland America Line Celebrates Milestones with New and Exclusive Offerings In April 2021, Holland America Line celebrated 148 years of operation, and the line shows no sign of slowing down

Holland America Line has evolved throughout its long history – from its roots in 1873 as a Dutch shipping and passenger line (the Netherlands-American Steamship Company), taking mainly immigrants (including Albert Einstein) to a new life in North America, into a sophisticated premium cruise line operating a fleet of contemporary, five-star, mid-size ‘hotels at sea’. Despite the challenges of the past year, the cruise line is looking ahead to its 150th anniversary with positivity and putting in place a number of innovations to further underline why the brand is a favourite among discerning international travellers.

The Gallery Bar on Vista-class ships

More inclusive, better value Holland America Line has spent its pause in operations listening to you – its guests – to understand what it is you find most valuable when purchasing a cruise. The results overwhelmingly pointed towards asking the line to provide more inclusivity within the cruise fare, yet still retain its premium value. The company has therefore created a new pricing programme aptly called ‘Have it All’, which includes a premium package that constitutes four popular amenities – drinks, speciality dining, shore excursions and wifi. When you cruise in 2022 and beyond, with one simple cruise fare, you will receive these four inclusions and save 50 per cent or more on these extras, when compared to buying them separately.

Rotterdam VII in the shipyard

Rotterdam: Flying the Holland America Line flag Later this year, Holland America Line will welcome a new flagship. Rotterdam VII will be third in a trio of Pinnacle-class ships, following the very successful debuts of Koningsdam (2016) and Nieuw Statendam (2018), which have enabled the company to showcase a greater range of on-board venues and amenities, including Music Walk, and innovative speciality dining – such as Rudi’s Sel de Mer, a modern twist on a French brasserie serving fresh, locally sourced seafood. The name Rotterdam is steeped in history for Holland America Line, and the very first liner Rotterdam commenced her voyage from the city of Rotterdam to New York (via Plymouth) back in 1872. Rotterdam VII will re-create this 150th anniversary with a special 12-night transatlantic voyage departing from Rotterdam on 15 October 2022, which promises to combine the glamour of an ocean liner voyage with 21st-century comforts.



On HAL guests will enjoy friendly and attentive service

And, if you prefer a longer cruise and time to enjoy all the comforts and amenities of Rotterdam, you can stay on board until the ship arrives in Florida. This new Rotterdam promises to be stunning. Art has always been an important component across the cruise line's fleet, and traditionally the ships have been filled with museum-quality works of art. Now, Holland America Line is investing in a more modern vibe, and many of the pieces on Rotterdam will be by contemporary painters and sculptors from around the world, including the UK.

A milestone for Half Moon Cay Following this transatlantic cruise, Rotterdam, together with several of her sister ships, will cruise the Caribbean over the winter, where Holland America Line specialises in longer and more leisurely itineraries that call into less-visited islands such as Curaçao and Aruba, as well as sailing the Panama Canal. One very special feature of each and every Holland America Line Caribbean cruise is a day spent at the company’s own private island, Half Moon Cay, which celebrates its quarter-century in 2022.



Half Moon Cay

The line purchased this stunning island back in 1997, and once there you will find a white sand beach as well as visitor-friendly amenities such as luxury cabanas to hire, a lobster shack, nature and horse/bike riding trails, plus a stingray lagoon. However, Holland America Line places great importance on its environmental responsibilities and therefore only two per cent of the island has been developed. Half Moon Cay is, and always will be, a protected bird sanctuary.

The Alaskan experts Holland America Line has been taking guests to Alaska for longer than it’s been a state, and in 2022 the company will celebrate 75 years in the Great Land. The line truly offers unmatched experiences, giving you the chance to see all Alaska has to offer, by cruise ship, by road, and by rail. The proof is in the pudding, as the line offers more sailings to Alaska than any other premium line, including calls into Glacier Bay National Park – a spectacular World Heritage site. Another advantage of an Alaska cruise with Holland America Line is that you will be taken deep into this land of beauty, where you will gaze at massive mountains, raging rivers, gold and grizzlies. It’s a wild and breathtaking place few visitors to Alaska ever see.

Denali National Park, Alaska