NCL to deploy 10-ships in Europe this summer
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced plans to sail 10 ships in Europe this year including its newest vessel Norwegian Prima
Norwegian Prima returned to Europe last week and will homeport in Reykjavik, Barcelona, and Southampton – one of 10 NCL ships based in European waters until December.
Viva, the second of NCL’s Prima Class, will offer departures from brand firsts such as Bilbao (Spain), Tromsø (Norway), Marseille (France), and Ravenna (Italy).
NCL, which has 18 ships in its fleet, is also moving towards offering longer European sailings with 87 per cent of its European voyages set to have a duration of nine or more days, compared to 63 per cent in 2019.
Ships will spend an average of 10.5 hours in port to allow for shore exploration and excursions.
The line has also introduced six new categories of shore excursions including Beyond Blueprints, Gourmet Tours, and Go Local so that guests can uncover more of each destination they visit.
Gary Anslow, Head of UK & Ireland Business for Norwegian Cruise Line, said: “Europe is a destination that has captured the hearts and imaginations of travellers for generations.
“This season, we’re thrilled to be offering even more opportunities to explore this fascinating continent, with the added bonus of having Prima homeport from Southampton this summer.
“Following the ease of travel restrictions, we’ve seen the demand for our European voyages return in full swing. With guests from over 142 countries already booked, it’s clear that people are eager to get out and see the world.”
