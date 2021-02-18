The new LNG-powered Excel class ship will join the British cruise line's fleet in December 2022

P&O Cruises has christened its new ship Arvia, describing the name as a ‘fitting celebration of the seashore’.

The British cruise line unveiled the name in a short promotional video, outlining each letter of the word in various locations relating to the beach and the seashore.

Sailings aboard Arvia will be available to book from March 2021 and the ship will embark on her maiden voyage in December 2022.



Arvia is the sister ship to P&O Cruises' first Excel class ship Iona, an LNG-powered vessel set to launch this year after her inaugural cruise was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iona is the largest cruise ship yet built for the UK market, weighing 185,000 tonnes and holding a capacity of 5,200 guests.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: ‘Arvia will join Iona as an innovative and future-focused ship offering an outstanding, varied and contemporary holiday.

