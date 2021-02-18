P&O Cruises Names New Ship Arvia - the Latin word for ‘From the Seashore’
The new LNG-powered Excel class ship will join the British cruise line's fleet in December 2022
P&O Cruises has christened its new ship Arvia, describing the name as a ‘fitting celebration of the seashore’.
The British cruise line unveiled the name in a short promotional video, outlining each letter of the word in various locations relating to the beach and the seashore.
Sailings aboard Arvia will be available to book from March 2021 and the ship will embark on her maiden voyage in December 2022.
Arvia is the sister ship to P&O Cruises' first Excel class ship Iona, an LNG-powered vessel set to launch this year after her inaugural cruise was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Iona is the largest cruise ship yet built for the UK market, weighing 185,000 tonnes and holding a capacity of 5,200 guests.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: ‘Arvia will join Iona as an innovative and future-focused ship offering an outstanding, varied and contemporary holiday.
‘Arvia has been designed to travel to the sun year-round and to maximise views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board, so it seemed a very fitting name and one which will reflect the experience for guests on board.’
He added: ‘The seashore is known for its relaxing properties and tranquillity and a holiday on Arvia will, indeed, celebrate this and have relaxation at its heart.
‘The rejuvenating and restorative qualities of a walk on the beach and invigorating sea air will be reflected in the experiences both on board and on shore as well as the vast space on board which has enabled us to include a number of new and extraordinary features.’
The ship’s design and onboard facilities have not yet been revealed by P&O Cruises, but further details are expected over the coming months.
P&O Cruises offer voyages to more than 200 destinations across the globe, curating holidays that suit both newcomers and seasoned cruisers.
Mediterranean
- 14 nights, departs on the 25 Aug 2022
- P&O Cruises, Azura
- Valletta, Split, Trieste, + 8 more
Eastern Caribbean
- 14 nights, departs on the 07 Jan 2022
- P&O Cruises, Azura
- Bridgetown, Bridgetown, Saint Vincent, + 8 more
Mediterranean
- 7 nights, departs on the 12 Aug 2021
- P&O Cruises, Azura
- Valletta, Piraeus, Kusadasi, + 3 more
Mediterranean
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 Aug 2022
- P&O Cruises, Azura
- Valletta, Split, Trieste, + 3 more
Atlantic Coast Iberia
- 11 nights, departs on the 14 Oct 2021
- P&O Cruises, Ventura
- Southampton, Lisbon, Cádiz, + 4 more