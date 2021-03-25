P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia to Sail Maiden Voyages in the Caribbean

The new sun-soaked itineraries will run from January to March 2023

P&O Cruises has announced that its new Excel-class ship Arvia will spend her maiden season in the Caribbean.

Due to launch in December 2022, the 5,200-passenger vessel will run a series of fly/cruise holidays from the homeport of Barbados and Antigua from January to March 2023.

The new Caribbean itineraries will also feature La Romana in the Dominican Republic - a maiden port of call for the cruise line; Curaçao; Martinique; St Kitts; St Lucia and St Maarten.

Arvia’s seven and 14-night fly/cruises from the UK will also include an overnight call in Barbados.

Longer holidays of 22 nights departing from or returning to Southampton with UK flights are also available.