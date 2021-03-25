P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia to Sail Maiden Voyages in the Caribbean
The new sun-soaked itineraries will run from January to March 2023
P&O Cruises has announced that its new Excel-class ship Arvia will spend her maiden season in the Caribbean.
Due to launch in December 2022, the 5,200-passenger vessel will run a series of fly/cruise holidays from the homeport of Barbados and Antigua from January to March 2023.
The new Caribbean itineraries will also feature La Romana in the Dominican Republic - a maiden port of call for the cruise line; Curaçao; Martinique; St Kitts; St Lucia and St Maarten.
Arvia’s seven and 14-night fly/cruises from the UK will also include an overnight call in Barbados.
Longer holidays of 22 nights departing from or returning to Southampton with UK flights are also available.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: 'Arvia holidays, alongside the rest of our winter 2022 season, will be on sale very shortly. We cannot wait to bring our newest ship to our glorious home port of Barbados and also to Antigua, which will be a first-time turnaround port for P&O Cruises.
'The Caribbean is the optimal maiden season destination for Arvia; a ship where every facet, including unique retractable roof SkyDome and Altitude Skywalk high ropes, is designed to provide exceptional views of the ocean, seashore and surrounding destinations.
'From the very initial concept Arvia has been created to be the epitome of a sunshine resort, developed to be an ideal way to enjoy the Caribbean’s turquoise waters and white sandy beaches like never before.'
P&O Cruises recently revealed exciting details about Arvia, the sister ship of Iona, which will feature a unique high ropes experience at sea, along with a mini-golf challenge, swim-up bar and infinity pool, and 12 dining venues.
This will include rand new restaurant Green & Co, specially developed for Arvia, which will feature a healthy plant and fish-led menu. Mizuhana sushi bar will be situated within Green & Co and is where guests can watch expert chefs at work while taking in sea views.
Visit pocruises.com for more information.
Short Break
- 3 nights, departs on the 05 Aug 2021
- P&O Cruises, Britannia
- Southampton, , Southampton + 0 more
Canary Islands
- 11 nights, departs on the 31 Oct 2021
- P&O Cruises, Ventura
- Southampton, Lisbon, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, + 4 more
Short Break
- 3 nights, departs on the 19 Aug 2021
- P&O Cruises, Britannia
- Southampton, , Southampton + 0 more
Mediterranean
- 17 nights, departs on the 02 Nov 2021
- P&O Cruises, Aurora
- Southampton, Cádiz, Valencia, + 7 more
Norwegian Fjords
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 May 2022
- P&O Cruises, Iona
- Southampton, Stavanger, Olden, + 5 more