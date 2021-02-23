P&O Cruises Begins Work on Iona Sister Ship, Arvia

The Excel class vessel is currently being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany

P&O Cruises has cut the first piece of steel for its new cruise ship Arvia, marking the beginning of a major construction milestone in the future of British cruising.

184,700-tonne Arvia is the sister ship to Iona, due to launch this year, and the second LNG-powered Excel class vessel to join the company’s fleet.

She has been designed to travel to the sun all year-round and to maximise views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board.

Arvia will embark on her maiden voyage in December 2022, with cruises on the ship available to book from March 2021.

In a speech at the virtual ceremony P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: ‘The steel cutting marks an extraordinary milestone for the future of P&O Cruises.

‘It is a future which will include two of the most environmentally innovative ships in the world today.’

Mr Ludlow went on to announce that P&O’s first Excel class ship Iona will join the company’s fleet in Summer 2021, embarking on her maiden season from Southampton.

Outlining the differences between the two sister ships he said: ‘Whilst Arvia may have a different look and feel to Iona, being built to sail in the sun, the inherent DNA is the same.

‘It is one which exemplifies design excellence, forward-thinking power generation and future-focused experiences.

‘The hardware, technology and interior arrangement of spaces leaves nothing lacking.

‘Every sheet of metal, every control panel, every cabin, light fitting and chair has been designed and debated to ensure that it provides a pinnacle holiday for our guests and the foremost working and living experience for our crew.’

The steel-cutting ceremony follows P&O Cruises’ recent unveiling of the ship’s name Arvia, which means ‘from the seashore’.

The name was revealed in a video outlining the letters in different locations relating to the beach and seashore.

