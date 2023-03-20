The lessons span across two key summer holiday departures, August fifth & 12th and include six lessons all taught by a qualified swimming instructor.

Available to children aged between four and a half and seven years old, the swimming lessons will be run in both beginner and intermediate courses in 45-minute sessions.

The line is working in partnership with the Wasslust Swimming School, with lessons taking place onboard recently launched A-Rosa Sena.

This summer, A-Rosa River Cruises will become the first river cruise line to offer swimming lessons onboard one of its ships.

Beginner lessons are aimed at children who are completely new to swimming whereas the intermediate course is for kids who are already confident in the water and want to improve.

After completing the course all children will receive a certificate – with the course costing 100 euros (around 87 pounds) each.

Lucia Rowe, managing director at A-ROSA River Cruises UK & Ireland commented: “We all know how important it is to learn to swim from a young age and we were delighted that our pool on A-ROSA SENA met all the requirements needed to host children’s swimming courses.

"The covid pandemic meant that many little ones didn’t get into the water at an early age and now the demand is high, and it can be hard to find spaces on courses.

"Combining a river cruise and kids swimming lessons is something really unique and I urge agents to promote this to their family customers looking for something a little different this summer.”



A-Rosa Sena

The ship itself is designed for families and multigenerational groups – as the first river cruise ship to have a dedicated kids room.

This kids room is pirate-themed and features climbing and cave areas, craft and painting corners and a relaxation area.

A-Rosa Sena's pool is on the ship's sundeck next to the separate children's splash pool.

What's more, the ship also has 12 family cabins onboard in the 'family area' of the ship on deck 1, with each cabin sleeping up to five.