Azamara Onward makes maiden call to Easter Island

The boutique cruise line’s fourth and newest ​​ship has made its inaugural visit to the island

The 684-passenger Azamara Onward called at Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, as part of the 16-night Pacific Mysteries segment of its 2024 World Cruise.



Passengers were able to discover Easter Island’s volcanoes, grasslands and moai statues – of which there are nearly 1,000 scattered throughout the island.

Azamara will next be calling at Easter Island as part of its 2026 World Cruise. This 155-night expedition will explore more than 35 countries and offer more than 55 late nights and overnights, and 60 extended destination days.