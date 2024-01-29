Azamara Onward makes maiden call to Easter Island
The boutique cruise line’s fourth and newest ship has made its inaugural visit to the island
The 684-passenger Azamara Onward called at Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, as part of the 16-night Pacific Mysteries segment of its 2024 World Cruise.
Passengers were able to discover Easter Island’s volcanoes, grasslands and moai statues – of which there are nearly 1,000 scattered throughout the island.
Azamara will next be calling at Easter Island as part of its 2026 World Cruise. This 155-night expedition will explore more than 35 countries and offer more than 55 late nights and overnights, and 60 extended destination days.
