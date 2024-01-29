Cruise news / Azamara Onward makes maiden call to Easter Island
Azamara Onward has called at Easter Island. Credit: Azamara Cruises

Azamara Onward makes maiden call to Easter Island

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The boutique cruise line’s fourth and newest ​​ship has made its inaugural visit to the island

The 684-passenger Azamara Onward called at Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, as part of the 16-night Pacific Mysteries segment of its 2024 World Cruise.

Passengers were able to discover Easter Island’s volcanoes, grasslands and moai statues – of which there are nearly 1,000 scattered throughout the island.

Azamara will next be calling at Easter Island as part of its 2026 World Cruise. This 155-night expedition will explore more than 35 countries and offer more than 55 late nights and overnights, and 60 extended destination days.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

