Cruise news / Azamara launches ‘Work & Wander’ package for digital nomads
The boutique cruise line has launched a new programme to allow business professionals to work at sea

With Starlink’s high-speed internet, office equipment, and dedicated IT support, passengers can work on Azamara’s ships as part of the line’s ‘Work & Wander’ programme.

Passengers will be able access monitors, mice, keyboards and adapters, ensuring they can stay connected with colleagues and attend virtual meetings

The programme also includes late nights and overnight calls– called Extended Destination Days – so that guests have “ample time to roam the world.”

Extended Destination Days are port calls lasting more than 10 hours.

Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara, said: “We are excited to introduce our ‘Work & Wander’ package, giving professionals the opportunity to take their work with them as they set sail.

“Our guests already consider our ships to be a home away from home, and now our ships can be their floating office too, as we bring them to some of the most captivating destinations around the world.”

