Two-time Brit Awards winner, singer and songwriter, Becky Hill performed at the ceremony onboard in Malaga, Spain, on Wednesday night

There’s nothing quite like performing live in front of an audience who are ready to party... with my ‘You Me Us’ Pool Party residency having just kicked off in Ibiza Rocks as well, I’m sure this is going to be a summer to remember!”

Singer and songwriter Becky Hill commented: “The energy from the crowd last night for the launch of Marella Voyager was amazing!

The singer surprised guests with a 45-minute set, playing many of her much-loved songs such as 'Afterglow' and 'Wish you well'. The performance was enhanced by LED totems and pyrotechnics.

Becky Hill performance was in celebration of the launch of Marella Cruises' newest ship, Marella Voyager .

Also in attendance were the ship's two Godmothers, Tatyana Olkhovska, chief purser at Marella Cruises and Jacqui Nobile, senior destination services operations manager.

The two released the champagne bottle to christen the ship together with a firework display being set off to celebrate.

What to expect from Marella Voyager

Marella Voyager has retained some of the much-loved favourites from previous ships in the fleet, but also introduces a selection of new concepts – such as Silver Fork (British classics with a twist) and Abuela's (a new Mexican restaurant).

Managing Director of Marella Cruises, Chris Hackney, said: “The launch of Marella Voyager marks an exciting moment in time for us, so it was an honour to have Becky Hill join us in celebrating such a fantastic night.

The audience loved her, and the evening was a true celebration of the hard work and dedication that has gone into Voyager’s debut.”

Marella Voyager is part of our strategic vision to continually modernise and grow our fleet.

We pride ourselves on continuing to offer more for our customers, whether that’s new ships, new destinations, our all-inclusive as standard offering and fantastic, friendly service.”

Marella Voyager will set sail on her maiden customer voyage on Saturday June 3, 2023, departing from her homeport in Palma, Mallorca on the 'Highlights of the Mediterranean' itinerary.

For a full review of Marella Voyager, keep an eye out for our full review after sailing onboard this launch.