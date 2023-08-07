Below Deck Captain Sandy Yawn and sister announced as co-Godmothers to Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Cruises has revealed that Captain Sandy Yawn and Michelle Dunham have been selected as co-Godmothers of upcoming ship, Celebrity Ascent
The sisters-turned-Godmothers reflect those behind the wheel as captains of Celebrity Ascent, Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis, are also siblings.
Captain Sandy Yawn is best know for her appearance on Bravo TV's series Below Deck and her sister, Michelle Dunham, is the co-founder of Jacksonville School for Autism.
They will join other renowned Godmothers of the Celebrity Cruises' Edge series ships, such as the 19-time World Champion, Simone Biles, CEO of international nonprofit Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.
Celebrity Cruises' president Laura Hodges Bethge said: "We are honoured to have Captain Sandy and her sister Michelle join the legacy of Celebrity’s Godmothers, as they are both inspirational women who have dedicated their lives to making a positive impact in the world.
"Captain Sandy’s life story is one of resilience, leadership and strength, as a pioneer in the maritime industry and as an inspirational role model for young women.
"Her sister Michelle is a tireless advocate for children with autism and shows us what is possible when you follow your vision for a better world. Both women live by Celebrity’s values, and we have no doubt they are the perfect choices for Ascent."
Who is Captain Sandy Yawn?
Captain Sandy Yawn is a best-selling author and motivation speaker, who tells her life stories with the aim to inspire others in overcoming obstacles and following their dreams.
Celebrity Cruises stated: "Captain Sandy is the embodiment of resilience, surviving a life-threatening accident, cancer and struggles with addiction before launching her career in the yacht industry.
"Her unwavering integrity and courage have earned her an outstanding reputation, and her remarkable leadership and bravery during a catastrophic fire and pirate threat off the coast of Yemen, led to her receiving the prestigious Distinguished Crew Award from the International Superyacht Society in 2006".
Captain Sandy Yawn added: "As I embark on this remarkable journey as a co-godmother of the Celebrity Ascent, I am deeply honoured to represent not only the spirit of leadership but also the strength of women empowerment.
"This role serves as a reminder that women can steer their destinies with grace and determination, commanding the seas of possibility and inspiring others to follow their own paths with courage and conviction.
"I am so honoured that my sister and I can share this distinction. She has always been my biggest inspiration in her selfless pursuit to help my nephew and other families impacted by autism."
Who is Michelle Dunham?
Michelle Dunham is the co-founder of the Jacksonville School for Autism, alongside her husband Mark, developing the school to give her son the best opportunity to learn.
Celebrity Cruises describes the school as "a not-for-profit private school as a full-service K-12 educational centre for students and young adults with autism spectrum disorders, with a focus on whole child development and individualised programs that encourage both family and community involvement".
Michelle Dunham said: "It fills my heart with immense pride to stand as co-godmother of the Celebrity Ascent, alongside my sister, Captain Sandy Yawn.
"As we embark on this journey, much like Celebrity Cruise’s commitment to delivering exceptional vacations and enriching lives, we embrace the same spirit of compassion and positive change.
"Together, we aspire to elevate lives, create boundless possibilities, and set sail towards a brighter, more inclusive future for all who grace our path through the charities we founded, Jacksonville School for Autism and Captain Sandy’s Charities.”
