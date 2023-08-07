Celebrity Cruises has revealed that Captain Sandy Yawn and Michelle Dunham have been selected as co-Godmothers of upcoming ship, Celebrity Ascent

The sisters-turned-Godmothers reflect those behind the wheel as captains of Celebrity Ascent, Dimitrios and Tasos Kafetzis, are also siblings.

Captain Sandy Yawn is best know for her appearance on Bravo TV's series Below Deck and her sister, Michelle Dunham, is the co-founder of Jacksonville School for Autism.

They will join other renowned Godmothers of the Celebrity Cruises' Edge series ships, such as the 19-time World Champion, Simone Biles, CEO of international nonprofit Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Celebrity Cruises' president Laura Hodges Bethge said: "We are honoured to have Captain Sandy and her sister Michelle join the legacy of Celebrity’s Godmothers, as they are both inspirational women who have dedicated their lives to making a positive impact in the world.

"Captain Sandy’s life story is one of resilience, leadership and strength, as a pioneer in the maritime industry and as an inspirational role model for young women.

"Her sister Michelle is a tireless advocate for children with autism and shows us what is possible when you follow your vision for a better world. Both women live by Celebrity’s values, and we have no doubt they are the perfect choices for Ascent."