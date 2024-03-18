Celestyal adds more 2025 departures due to demand

Celestyal Cruises has added two Heavenly Adriatic departures in March 2025 and three Desert Days sailings in February and March 2025 onboard the 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey. The additional round-trip seven-night Heavenly Adriatic cruises will depart from Piraeus, Greece, on March 22 and 29 2025 with fares starting from £499 per person. The cruise will call at Kefalonia (Greece), Dubrovnik (Croatia), Kotor (Montenegro), Bari (Italy), Corfu (Greece) and Katakolo (Greece). Celestyal has also added three extra Desert Days departures on February 15, 22 and March 1, 2025, with prices starting from £469 per person. The new cruises from Doha join 14 existing seven-night round trip departures from November 2024 to December 2025.

Celestyal has also introduced three- and four-night options to its existing Desert Days programme. Prices for the three-night voyages start from £249 per person, while the four-night sailings start at £309 per person.



All cruises are on sale now and form part of Celestyal’s new Spring campaign which offers 50 per cent off deposits until April 30, 2024.



Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “We are thrilled with the demand for our newly introduced Heavenly Adriatic itinerary and Arabian Gulf winter programme. We’re so excited to be offering even more choice to our guests through additional departure dates and our new segments.



“Our 2025 season will be our biggest and best to-date. By introducing new itineraries and regions to our schedule, and reducing our deposits to 50 per cent through to April, we’re committed to creating unmissable experiences for our guests."