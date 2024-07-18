Celebrity Cruises announces first president’s cruise for Norwegian fjords
The cruise line will operate its first President’s Cruise in the Norwegian fjords next May onboard Celebrity Apex
The eight-night sailing was announced by Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, during the line’s 2024 President’s Cruise.
The annual cruise for Captain’s Club members is a chance for Hodges Bethge and other Celebrity Cruises executive team members to spend time with the line’s loyal guests, while enjoying experiences not offered on any other sailing.
“The President’s Cruise is a massive celebration of our Captain’s Club members, and the sailing is an incredible opportunity for me and the executive team to spend time with our guests,” said Hodges Bethge.
She continued: “It is incredibly rewarding to hear guests’ stories and experience Celebrity through their eyes.
“The feedback and ideas we receive while onboard are instrumental in shaping the future of Celebrity Cruises, allowing us to innovate and enhance our offerings in ways that truly resonate with our guests.”
This year’s President’s Cruise – a six-night Caribbean sailing onboard Celebrity Beyond – featured exclusive onboard entertainment, premium tailored excursions and a peek into what Celebrity guests can experience in the future.
Two sea days featured activities including a pool party with performances from members of the Team USA Artistic Swimming team, entertainment from Guinness World Record-holding hula hoopers, and the Officers vs Guests pool volleyball game which Hodges Bethge umpired.
“A Conversation with Celebrity” gave guests an opportunity to ask questions to executives.
The sailing also featured a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay, one of Celebrity Cruises’ newest experiences.
In Grand Cayman, guests set off shore excursions while Hodges Bethge and tourism minister Kenneth Vernon Bryan hosted a private lunch at the Grand Old House, the oldest dwelling on Cayman Island.
The cruise concluded with a day in Bimini, where the President’s Cruise took over the island for a private beach club party.
