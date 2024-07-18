The eight-night sailing was announced by Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, during the line’s 2024 President’s Cruise.



The annual cruise for Captain’s Club members is a chance for Hodges Bethge and other Celebrity Cruises executive team members to spend time with the line’s loyal guests, while enjoying experiences not offered on any other sailing.



“The President’s Cruise is a massive celebration of our Captain’s Club members, and the sailing is an incredible opportunity for me and the executive team to spend time with our guests,” said Hodges Bethge.



She continued: “It is incredibly rewarding to hear guests’ stories and experience Celebrity through their eyes.

“The feedback and ideas we receive while onboard are instrumental in shaping the future of Celebrity Cruises, allowing us to innovate and enhance our offerings in ways that truly resonate with our guests.”

